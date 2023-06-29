MADISON — Nazeeh Johnson, a former member of the Marshall Thundering Herd football team who plays for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, made a visit to Scott High School’s football practice on Monday.
The former Marshall walk-on, a seventh-round NFL draft pick in 2022, won a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season with the Chiefs. Johnson made his presence known in the big game by securing a solo tackle.
Johnson, who was born in Winchester, Virginia, has a personal connection to Boone County, as his wife, Kensley Johnson, is a 2016 Scott graduate and Boone County native.
The couple met during their freshman year at Marshall.
During Johnson’s visit at Scott’s practice, he delivered a speech to the team, lifted weights with the players, and ran one-on-one drills with some of the Skyhawk receivers and defensive backs.
“I don’t ever like sitting at home and not doing something, so I just try to figure out local gyms that I can come and work out,” Johnson said. “There’s not really that many options here in Boone County since it’s a small town.[Kensley’s] brother John knows a couple of these coaches here, so he shot a word in, and they let me come and work out here with their team. I’m thankful for that because it’s an opportunity to get better.”
Johnson said that he enjoyed his time meeting with Skyhawk players and coaches.
“It’s pretty cool because everyone in there wanted to hear me speak and stuff like that. I’m just like everyone else, I just happen to play football for a living,” he said. “What showed me a lot is how many people were actually here working out, and who actually wanted to attack and get better than they were yesterday. I liked that.
“I also challenged them in one-on-ones, and a lot of them had confidence to go against me. That shows a lot, because a lot of people would be like, ‘He’s in the NFL; I can’t get open.’ Some of them challenged me, and I like to compete. They’ve got a lot of people in there that are willing to compete.”
Johnson shared his message to the Skyhawks on how they could successfully follow their dreams.
“The biggest thing is to take advantage of all of your opportunities, they come here and there. Luckily for me, I had the opportunity to walk on at Marshall University. I walked on there, and ever since then, it’s been history,” Johnson said.
“Somebody got hurt in front of me and I took advantage of it. Never look at somebody else’s path and be like, ‘I’m going to do the exact same thing that he did.’ Everybody’s path is different. God has a plan for all of us, and I believe my path was mine and their path is different for them. It doesn’t matter if it’s sports or anything; take advantage of what’s in front of you and never complain about it because you can always have it worse than somebody else.
“I was never the biggest, fastest or the smartest football player. I feel like there was always somebody more gifted or talented than me in the sport of football, but I just had that work ethic that a lot of people don’t have. A lot of people just want to wear a jersey or say that they play football, but not everyone wants to live this lifestyle.
“Every day I’ve got to work out and do something that I don’t want to do, but I have to. There are some days that I come out here and tell my wife that I don’t know if I want to work out, but I know I have to. If I want to stay in the NFL, I have to continue competing.
“It’s not a choice; football is a lifestyle,” Johnson added. “I was just trying to tell them, whatever they’re passionate about, go full force for it. You can never fail if you just give it your all. You don’t want to have any regrets looking back.”
Johnson spoke on the emotions he felt after becoming a Super Bowl champion.
“Man, it feels good. It just shows back to when I was little, I always wanted to play in the NFL,” he said. “I never watched the NFL much, but I always wanted to play in there. To wake up as a Super Bowl champion was pretty cool. My life was rough getting to this point, but holding that ring made everything I went through worth it.”
Johnson said that he’s interested in the possibility of becoming a business owner in Boone County someday, as he has a future goal of opening a car wrapping and paint shop for standard vehicles and ATVs.
Scott coach Jeremy Dolin expressed gratitude for Johnson’s visit.
“It honestly means a lot,” Dolin said. “He came here yesterday and talked to the boys. He talked a little bit about his personal experiences, and he gave some real good examples of how hard work, dedication and perseverance allows you to succeed in life.
“Hearing his story was fantastic, and coming out here on the field with him was even more fun for the boys. A few of the boys got to challenge him a little bit. I’m sure he was going about 50%, but he didn’t allow any catches. It was a fun day, and it was good to have him here.”
Dolin said the Skyhawks won’t take the opportunity for granted.
“When you honestly think about it, you’re like, wow, you can’t believe he’s here. When he brought his Super Bowl ring in and was showing that off, I’ve never held one or seen one personally. When he hands you that ring and you’re looking at it, then he tells you that it costs the price of a brand-new truck, roughly at 60 grand,” Dolin said, “it’s pretty awesome because it’s an experience that you don’t get to have that often.”
Isaiah Bush, a receiver and defensive back for the Skyhawks, shared what he learned from hanging out with a pro football player.
“It’s just cool meeting someone who’s really great like that,” Bush said. “He’s teaching us a lot. Him being a [defensive back] and me being a DB, it’s pretty cool seeing what that level looks like. I’ve really only seen college athletes in person; I’ve never met an NFL player.
“I think most of us are understanding the opportunity. It’s not every day that someone of his caliber comes down here to play and train with us. I’d say that none of us are taking it for granted; we’re all taking it seriously and we’re listening to him. We’re doing what he says, because, playing in the NFL, he’s going to know more than we know; he’s probably going to know more than some of our coaches know. We were just trying to listen to him and take all of that advice to put in our game to get better.”