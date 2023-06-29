Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

nazeeh johnson.JPG
Buy Now

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Nazeeh Johnson, a former player at Marshall University, visits the Scott High School football team on Tuesday.

 Matthew Britton | HD Media

MADISON — Nazeeh Johnson, a former member of the Marshall Thundering Herd football team who plays for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, made a visit to Scott High School’s football practice on Monday.

The former Marshall walk-on, a seventh-round NFL draft pick in 2022, won a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season with the Chiefs. Johnson made his presence known in the big game by securing a solo tackle.

Stories you might like

Matthew Britton covers sports for HD Media. He can be reached at mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter

@mbrittonhdmedia.

Tags