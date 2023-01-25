Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Browns Jaguars Football
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer (15) blocks Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Collin Johnson (19), right, on a return play during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

TULSA, Okla. – Former George Washington stud football player Ryan Switzer has transitioned to the coaching side of the gridiron.

Switzer, twice tabbed West Virginia’s best high school football player with the Kennedy Award in 2011 and ’12, is the new receivers coach at Tulsa, a Golden Hurricane spokesman confirmed Thursday night.

