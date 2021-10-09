A group of local runners will bring the thrill of racing Boston’s Boylston Street to the roads of Kanawha City when they gather to run the virtual Boston Marathon.
Six members of the Tallman Track Club will band together to run four loops around Kanawha City, beginning and finishing at the University of Charleston, on Sunday morning in advance of Monday’s 125th annual Boston Marathon.
For Charleston native Rachel Ford, the group run will mark her first-ever marathon, a milestone she never imagined achieving.
“Before the virtual Boston was even a thing, I always said — you can ask any of the other folks who are running this, I have always said — I will never run a marathon,” she said. “The most I was ever committed to doing was the 15 miles for the Charleston Distance Run. I said I’m good with that. I never, ever want to do a marathon. It’s too much. I can’t handle it. I’m not going to do it.
“Then, the virtual Boston came up, and I was like ‘You know what? I’m never going to be fast enough to qualify for the actual Boston Marathon. I know that about myself.’ So, if I can do this virtually, with other people I know and trust and be able to have fun with it, and also be able to get all the fun swag that goes with it, I would consider that a win-win accomplishment no matter how long it takes me to cross that finish line.”
For Ford, now a resident of Jasper, Indiana, another highlight will be running alongside her father Jim Ford, who said the idea to run the virtual Boston race, as a group, started last year during a conversation with fellow Tallman member W.K. Munsey.
“We thought why doesn’t Boston do something like this to give folks who normally would not be able to qualify or be able to run Boston an opportunity to be a part of everything that is the Boston Marathon and to get a unicorn medal?” Jim Ford said.
When organizers announced an official virtual marathon event for 2021, Tallman members began gauging interest among themselves. In addition to Jim and Rachel Ford and Munsey, Rich Boehm, Laurie Elkins and Kristi Markins committed to the marathon, with others agreeing to join for varying distances along the way.
“It’s the first time they’ve ever had open registration for a virtual marathon, and we knew immediately we were going to do it,” Elkins, a two-time Boston finisher, said.
For Markins, enlisting seemed a matter of peer pressure, she said.
“It was one of those things ‘Well, all my friends are doing it. I might as well, too,’” she said. “The opportunity to run a marathon with all your friends and the people you train with was just a no-brainer.”
In recent weeks, Jim Ford and Munsey met to plot the course, as the runners will support themselves in lieu of standard aid stations.
“We went out in Kanawha City and mapped out our course, four loops around Kanawha City, starting and ending at UC,” Jim Ford said. “We’ll have our vehicles parked there, so each loop we’ll pass the vehicles twice, and that’s where we will stash water and nutrition, that kind of stuff, and at no given time will you be more than 2 miles away from your car in case something goes wrong.”
Collectively, the group ranges in age from Rachel Ford, 30, to those twice her age, with varying endurance and speed abilities, but the runners plan to compete as a single unit.
“The way that this group typically goes, we’re not going to be as slow as the slowest person, we’re not going to be as fast as the fastest person, but we’re also not going to leave anyone behind,” Rachel Ford said. “If we see someone struggling, someone is going to fall back and run with them a little bit. We’re all going to be a team and do it all together.”
The act of running a marathon sounds crazy to some, but for members of the Tallman group, there’s no better way to spend a Sunday together.
“You spend countless hours on Saturdays, on Sundays, after work, during lunch, before work running with your friends, and to be able to put it all together and run 26.2 miles together with the people you train with, people that you consider family, there’s nothing better,” Markins said.