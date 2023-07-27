The world of West Virginia high school athletics is losing its evergreen feeling.
High school athletics has been part of the state's backbone for a long time. The question now is, what will it look like in the future?
The legislature passed House Bill 2820 in the spring, combining the Hope Scholarship and a one-time free transfer allotted by Senate Bill 262, sponsored by state Sen. Ryan Weld (R-Ohio).
Some coaches locally and statewide have expressed hate for this legislation. George Washington girls basketball coach Jamie LaMaster said, "It is the state legislature's fault. They went over every coach, principal, athletic director, superintendent and [West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission] official. You have non-athletic people making athletic decisions.”
The bill has opened avenues for athletes to leave their current school, go elsewhere and not lose eligibility between grades nine through 12.
Yes, transferring has happened prior to this legislation. However, it has started giving high school athletes and their families more power, similar to the NCAA immediate eligibility ruling.
The one thing I continue hearing from coaches is, what are we teaching these high school athletes?
I was privileged to play three years of high school basketball at Winfield, for two varsity coaches who taught accountability, loyalty and work ethic. Each of those three traits I still carry to this day.
Wearing the kelly green and white was a privilege.
What happens to those traits in today's environment? Is developing a program and team going to be more difficult with this new world?
Those questions are still unanswered. Yet we are seeing new activity, seemingly, every day, especially in Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties.
Seventy-six athletes have transferred between those three counties across football and boys and girls basketball, according to information gathered by the Gazette-Mail, since the legislation passed.
The other angle is the long-term effect for these smaller communities. The growing concern is that these smaller schools could cease to exist. Yes, I'm saying consolidation, because that is another concern among a few coaches.
Smaller schools in rural communities may struggle to with field enough players for a game.
West Virginia is a state of 1.7 million people, and the smaller communities play a role in making it special.
Those Friday nights under the lights are a time of association between people in the community. Everybody sees everybody. It is an escape from reality. Who doesn't love that? I know I do.
Communities supporting schools like Ripley, Ravenswood, Chapmanville and Wahama shouted, cheered and cried together at last year's state basketball tournaments, showing community support for their local high school.
The interest of high school athletes could decrease further if action is not taken. The love for West Virginia high school athletics could face serious turmoil.
The other side of the aisle is now screaming, what about the other side of the argument? I understand this side as well, being a former athlete.
Athletes want to do what is best for themselves. Yes, there is no 'I' in team; however, athletes want to achieve their dreams.
Player A is an exceptional player at his or her current school. That athlete has garnered a few college offers and interest leading up to their senior season.
However, Player A knows they can get a better opportunity elsewhere. The athlete then decides to see what options are out there.
The player decides to go to an established program that has annually been consistent. Is that wrong for an athlete deciding to do what is best for themselves?
The greater audience may or may not know what is going on in that athlete's life.
College coaches will find quality players, but getting a bigger platform could be life-changing.
This is a serious time for West Virginia high school athletics. These next few months and years are vital for the impact of not only a state, but the people involved.