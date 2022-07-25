John Flowers described the relationship between players from Best Virginia and Herd That as “all love” but offered up some soundbites to the media anyway on Monday, directing a string of playful verbal jabs at former Marshall players.
Yet, with a semifinal matchup in the West Virginia Region of The Basketball Tournament between the two slated for 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum, teammate Kevin Jones wouldn’t go nearly as far.
“Reverse psychology, I’m not falling for that one,” Jones said with a laugh when told of Flowers’ comments. “All I can say is, we’re going to be ready. We’re going to be ready for the best team we’ve scouted, and we know they’re a dangerous team.”
It’s been over four years since West Virginia defeated Marshall 94-71 in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, and it’s been over seven since the state’s two Division I institutions saw their men's basketball series come to an end in 2015.
The Mountaineers and Thundering Herd have met 45 times (WVU leads the series 34-11), with 27 of them, including the last 26 of the once-annual series, played in the Charleston Coliseum.
Tuesday’s matchup isn’t quite a resumption of the game formerly known as the Capital Classic, but with fans hungry for the game on both sides, all are expecting an appropriately sold-out arena befitting a game that once served as a yearly benchmark for the city of Charleston and beyond.
“It’s real big for the city of Charleston and real big for the state just to shine light on the national stage,” Flowers said. “Playing in front of West Virginia fans is real special. Just hearing the chants and hearing the band, bringing back that nostalgia is crazy to me.”
“I know our fans are going to be loud, and so are theirs. It’s going to be like old times again,” Jones added. “We were already jacked up about it before the rivalry — and now it’s even more.”
Best Virginia, which picked up a 75-45 win over Virginia Dream on Sunday to reach the second round, is the region’s top seed. Herd That, the No. 4 seed, grinded out a 77-71 win over Founding Fathers on Sunday.
Best Virginia will likely be favored in Tuesday’s matchup, a situation players on the WVU alumni side are quite used to. But, this time around, Flowers said things are different than they were in the schools’ college showdowns.
“Honestly, for us, it wasn’t that big of a matchup; it was a double-edged sword,” Flowers said. “If we win, we were supposed to win. If we lose, then we suck and they’re a better team and they have a parade.
“This is a totally different environment. Everybody is a professional. Jon Elmore is really good. They have a really good team, so we’ve got to come ready to play.”
Flowers described Jon and Ot Elmore as his brothers, and that sense of camaraderie between the two sides may be the biggest difference now compared to prior run-ins in college.
“It’s definitely cool. You build relationships with guys, and I know some of the guys on their team personally now,” Jones said. “Before, in college, you really didn’t know anybody so you took it more personally. But it’s still the same motivation: You want to put on for your university, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Yet, Jones added that the familiarity would make losing extra painful.
“It goes off the court now,” Jones said. “When I see them I’ve got to take that if we lose, and we don’t want that. It’s going to be a fun game for them, too. That back and forth is going to be extra.”
That should certainly be true in the stands as well with players expecting a raucous environment. Despite the motivation and end game having changed, Flowers and Jones expect the passion of the crowd to remain the same.
Jones admitted it’s hard not to get swept up in it as well.
“The emotions are cool right now, I don’t know about tomorrow,” he said. “It’s a big rivalry. I’m glad it was able to happen and we know it’s going to be a tough game and neither side is going to back down. I’m very excited about it.”