Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WHEELING -- The echoes of Marshall University fans rang throughout WesBanco Arena Tuesday evening after witnessing fourth-seed Herd That, a Thundering Herd alumni team, blow past fifth-seed Zoo Crew, a Pitt alumni team, 86-71 in the first round of the West Virginia Regional in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

The victory gave Herd That its fourth straight opening-round victory in the TBT. Herd That will go toe-to-toe with the region's top seed, Best Virginia, on Thursday at 7 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.

Stories you might like

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

Tags