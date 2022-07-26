At a Monday news conference, Best Virginia’s John Flowers had some choice words for Herd That players ahead of their matchup in The Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum on Tuesday night.
Indeed, on Monday, Flowers took some shots verbally. On Tuesday, he and several of his teammates made them physically.
Flowers buried four first-half 3-pointers, sparked a 21-2 second-quarter run, and his early hot streak proved contagious as Best Virginia buried 11 of 23 3-point attempts in picking up an 89-79 win in front of a loud and divided crowd of 4,547. That marked the second-biggest crowd in the TBT so far this year and the fifth-biggest in the event’s history.
“I told y’all!” Flowers exclaimed upon entering the media room after Tuesday’s decision.
With the win, Best Virginia advanced to the finals of the West Virginia Region, where it will meet Bucketneers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with a trip to the quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio, on the line. The Bucketneers eked out an 83-80 over War Ready earlier on Tuesday evening.
Coming into Tuesday’s matchup, Herd That was thought to have the 3-point shooting advantage, but it certainly didn’t play that way as Herd That managed just 7 of 33 shooting from deep. On a night when most everything else was fairly even, that shooting discrepancy proved paramount.
“In all seriousness, they had a good team,” Flowers said. “Jon Elmore is a good player. I love Ot Elmore, they’re like brothers to us.
“It was a great game, great for West Virginia and it’s great that one team is representing West Virginia that made it out. As usual, it’s always WVU.”
While the shooting numbers may have been a bit unexpected to fans, Kevin Jones insisted that nobody on the team was surprised.
“I wouldn’t say it was a big surprise on our end,” Jones said. “We work hard to make open shots. Guys find good space to make open shots. It wasn’t a surprise to us. Maybe to fans, maybe to everyone else, but we work on those shots. John is probably one of the best shooters in the TBT right now. A lot of credit to him and to everybody playing team basketball and sharing the ball.”
Flowers certainly had plenty of help as he, Jermaine Haley and Jones each finished with 17 points. Haley and Flowers combined to hit 11 of 14 shots from the floor and 7 for 8 from 3-point range with Flowers making 5 for 6. Morris chipped in 15 points for good measure with Teyvon Myers on the doorstep of double digits with nine.
Best Virginia caught fire after the teams played to a 15-15 draw through the first quarter, hitting 10 of its first 11 shots from the floor to start the second. Flowers hit three 3-pointers in that stretch and with a 23-2 run, the lead suddenly grew to 38-17.
The big spurt set the gold-and-blue-clad contingent into a frenzy and while the emotion in the arena was palpable, Jones said the main concern was not getting swept away in it.
“It’s hard — you want to put on a good performance in front of the fans, and that was the message,” Jones said. “We knew it would be a crazy environment, we had to stick to the game plan and stay composed, and we did a good job of that, for the most part.”
A dunk from Justin Johnson finally stopped the momentum and began to turn it the other way.
Over the final 4:23 of the half, Herd That embarked on a 15-3 run of its own, culminating in a fadeaway jumper from the foul line for Elmore as the horn sounded, ending a quarter full of dramatic swings.
Herd That drew closer immediately as Cameron Young came off a screen and buried a long 3 on the half’s first possession, with a foul to boot.
After the four-point play, it was a one-possession game at 41-38. However, that was as close as it would get as a Jones bucket kick-started an 8-2 spurt to push the lead to 10 again at 51-41.
A couple of technical fouls called on the Herd That bench gave Best Virginia some free opportunities, and by the end of the third, the lead was 16 at 70-54.
“It was a lot of fun, we hope to win games like that, but credit to them,” Elmore said. “They played high-level ball. A couple of plays here and there might’ve gone different ways.”
The lead ballooned to 21 on a lay-in from Tanner McGrew. Leading 80-61, the Elam Ending target score was set at 88, and while a slow finish offensively by Best Virginia allowed Herd That to creep back to within eight at 87-79, a jumper from Jamel Morris finally sent the WVU alumni team on its way.
James Kelly led all scorers with 23 points for Herd That with Elmore adding 16 and Young 14. Elmore also dished out 11 assists but hit just 4 of 13 3-point attempts.