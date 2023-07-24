Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Power 9/14
Joe Testa pitches for the West Virginia Power during the 2021 season. The pitching coach/starting pitcher is in his third year with the club, now called the Charleston Dirty Birds.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Joe Testa is not your average Atlantic League baseball personality. He serves as a left-handed pitcher and pitching coach for the Charleston Dirty Birds.

Testa, a New Jersey native, is in his third season in Charleston. He has evolved into a reliable pitcher and coach for manager Billy Horn.

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.