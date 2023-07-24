Joe Testa is not your average Atlantic League baseball personality. He serves as a left-handed pitcher and pitching coach for the Charleston Dirty Birds.
Testa, a New Jersey native, is in his third season in Charleston. He has evolved into a reliable pitcher and coach for manager Billy Horn.
Testa has put together an impressive season on the mound this season by recording a 6-2 record in 10 starts. The 37-year-old has compiled a 3.04 ERA in 68 innings pitched, while striking out 43 batters.
He said there are benefits to juggling on- and off-field positions.
“The best feeling for me is when I give a guy a piece of advice or let him bounce some ideas off me, then he goes out there and does what he worked on,” Testa said. “Just that feeling of being able to be a part of that success and journey. I watch more intently to games. I feel like I have more knowledge of the hitters. There are times when I am wrong still.”
It isn’t easy managing a position group, let alone pitching valuable innings on the mound.
“The tough part about is separating the coaching from playing. These guys are still my buddies, and I have known some of them for a long time. You have to draw the line as a coach and player. The guys do a great job of being respectful and still get along with me.”
Testa said he takes a different approach to pitching now compared to when he was younger.
“This might be an unpopular mindset, but I do not think about pitching until the day I am pitching,” Testa said. “For some people, they need to prepare, prepare and prepare. When I was younger, I would do that. I keep myself occupied with the other players by watching their bullpen and making sure they have what they need. It has been easier on me mentally because I do not have, mentally, that workload as a coach and player every day. The only time I have that workload as a player is when I’m on the mound that day.”
Horn said he has been impressed with Testa’s consistency over the years.
“Player-wise, he has been outstanding for us,” Horn said. “He is going six or seven innings. You cannot ask for much more of that from a pitcher. That shows our younger guys that you do not need to throw 100 miles per hour to be successful.
“The key to Joe’s success is strike one. Joe gets ahead of a lot of hitters and keeps them off-balance and disrupts their timing. On the coaching side, he brings a lot of experience. He is tremendous. To have one guy do two jobs in one is invaluable.”
Horn also said his trust in Testa never fades.
“The most important thing in this game for a manager is you have to hire who you can trust. I have all the trust and confidence in Joe and [bench coach] Anthony [Coromato],” Horn said.
“It is not like when you are in a different situation where you get a managing job and you are told, ‘These are your coaches.’ Luckily, in independent baseball, we are able to pick our own coaches. I do not have to worry about those coaches backstabbing me or doing anything to try and get me fired. Being able to have guys like that in your corner that you trust day in and day out is special and it makes my job easier.”
Testa said he values the relationships and growth among everyone in the clubhouse.
“The longer we are with each other, the closer we get,” Testa said. “The more problems and issues we come across, the closer we get when we have to work through them. Learning everyone’s personality has been fun, but it is also a challenge.
“Like the outside world, you cannot talk to, work through problems and communicate with [everyone] he same way. Some may need some tough love. Others may need their space and let them go. Figuring that out is fun. In the locker room, every single one of the guys — not all the time — are communicative and receive information well.”
Testa said it has been a breath of fresh air playing in Charleston.
“I have felt more intertwined and a part of the organization and community than I ever have,” Testa said. “I came up a little earlier and I got a chance to talk to a lot of the schools and the kids there, which I loved. I am sure they enjoyed that, but that was the coolest thing ever. They made me feel like a rock star.
“I have met a lot of people in the stands. They are welcoming and they are loyal. It is a good feeling coming off the field and being able to perform for them because of how dedicated they have been to come to these games.”