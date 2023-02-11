HUNTINGTON -- Marshall was similar to Elmer Fudd on Saturday in that it missed too many bunnies.
Bunnies, also known as easy shots, and defensive lapses in the second half proved costly as the Thundering Herd women lost 64-60 to Texas State in women's college basketball in front of 922 spectators at Cam Henderson Center.
The score was tied 60-60 with 1:38 to play when Marshall's Abby Beeman missed a 3-point shot. The junior guard ran back on defense, exhaled, made duck lips and clapped once in disappointment, displaying she knew the errant shot was critical.
Beeman was correct. Jaeda Reed made two free throws for the winning points with 24 seconds left, snapping MU's six-game winning streak.
Officials ruled Reed was fouled by Mohogany Matthews just before the shot clock expired. Herd coach Tony Kemper said he wouldn't argue with the call.
"I think that we needed to get the ball," Kemper said of the play. "Mo blocks a lot of shots. They didn't give us a block on that one. It is what it is. I'm not paid to sit there and call it. I did think for the most part it was pretty rough, but it was consistent. You don't like to give up the lead on a play like that."
Ja'Kayla Bowle mad one free throw and Sierra Dickson two to set the score.
Marshall (15-10 overall, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference) led by seven early and was ahead 51-45 after Shanniah Wright scored off an offensive rebound with 7:13 remaining. Texas State (18-7, 10-4) didn't fade as Hood finished with 17 points and Lauryn Thompson 16.
Scott led the Herd with 19 points. Beeman scored 12 and Sydni Scott 11. Marshall, though, made just 23 of 62 shots (37.1%) and allowed the Bobcats to hit seven of 13 shots in the fourth quarter.
"My biggest disappointment was defense in the second half, compared to the first half," Kemper said after his team lost a 27-23 halftime advantage. "We were a totally different team. I thought our guards were excellent on the ball in the first half, and then they broke down in the second half."
Scott said she was disappointed the Herd went just 7 for 15 at the free throw line.
"We needed to play better in the fourth quarter, play better defense," Scott said. "We missed easy shots. We fouled a lot in the fourth quarter as well. We missed free throws."
Kemper credited Texas State for rallying.
"They were really patient and didn't panic," Kemper said. "There's a reason they were picked (fifth in the conference preseason poll). They're seasoned. They play well together."
The Herd plays again at 6 p.m. Thursday at Georgia Southern (16-7, 8-6).
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.