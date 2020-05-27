Scratch another event from the Charleston calendar.
The Basketball Tournament – the $2 million winner-take-all tournament filled with alumni teams from major universities, including West Virginia – announced Wednesday morning that it would condense its format from nine regional sites to one central location due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the Charleston Coliseum, which was scheduled to hold tournament games July 24-26 with a field that included Best Virginia, a WVU alumni team.
The tournament location, which will host 23 games over 10 days, will be announced at a later date. Those who have purchased tickets for the regional sites will be fully refunded.
The revised format, tournament organizers said, was created in consultation with heath experts, epidemiologists and TBT participants. Among the advisors were Tara Kirk Sell from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Dr. Thomas Hospel, medical director for the PGA Tour.
“After reviewing all available science and data, working with experts, and receiving support from our partners, we’ve devised a plan we are confident protects the health and safety of our participants and staff to the greatest extent possible,” TBT CEO Jon Mugar said in a news release. “At the forefront is our single-elimination format, ability to test and quarantine the field and keep teams separate at all times. We look forward to hosting an incredible group of teams and crowning a champion this summer.”
Among the health protocols:
-- All participants will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive to the tournament site. Any positive test will disqualify both the player and his team.
-- Teams will be kept separate at all times in quarantine and screened regularly for symptoms.
-- All participants will be tested again after the quarantine period. A positive result on this second test will disqualify both the player and the team.
-- Teams that have tested negative will be cleared to participate, and individuals will continue to be screened daily for symptoms.
-- All players will undergo an exit screening by local health officials.
Consolidating the tournament to one site also consolidates the size of the field. The TBT will announce in June a 24-team field. More than 100 teams have applied, not only Best Virginia, but Herd That, a Marshall alumni team that includes Charleston native and Marshall career scoring leader Jon Elmore.
No announcements have yet been made on any guaranteed participants, but the TBT release did mention Best Virginia by name as one of the “high-profile” alumni teams who have entered, and their spot in the Charleston regional already was set.
