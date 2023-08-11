NEW ORLEANS — For four football coaches in the Sun Belt Conference entering Year 3 with their respective programs, there’s a wide range of opinions on what expectations exist as they head into the 2023 season.
From college football veterans who have coached for decades to the newbies, whose current job is their first as a head man, the third season is one that can feel like a “prove it” year as they’ve spent the first two building the program.
But will it be different?
“Well, it needs to be. I’d like it to be,” Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden said after going 4-8 in his first two seasons at the helm of the Warhawks, who have finished above .500 only once since moving from FCS to FBS in 1994.
“At Akron, which was like ULM and had one winning season as an FBS program, my fourth year was our best year ever,” Bowden said. “We won a bowl game, but it was three years of building through frustrations. I guess my experience tells me this is the year, but if it’s not, it’ll be the next year.”
Arkansas State coach Butch Jones is no stranger to what Year 3 can bring. At his previous three coaching stops — Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee — Jones holds 30 wins to nine losses in his third year with a program.
“Every time you take over a program, there are different starting points, because every program is unique in terms of where they are when you take over,” Jones said. “I always heard the analogy that Year 1 is Year Zero, and I never believed that or understood it until I took the job at Arkansas State.”
The Red Wolves have been his greatest challenge. They went 2-10 in Jones’ first year and 3-9 last season. Three losses last year were by three points or less, which, to Jones, signifies a turning point.
“For us, truly, Year 1 was Year Zero. We were just trying to be competitive and fill a football team,” Jones said.
So the Red Wolves were transfer-heavy in 2021, but decided that their foundation needed to be set on recruiting high school athletes.
“We knew there would be some bumps in the road along the way,” Jones said, “but we needed to improve that infrastructure of young talent.”
Then there’s Marshall’s Charles Huff and South Alabama’s Kane Wommack, who have already seen success. So this year isn’t so much proving themselves as sustaining it.
Last year, Wommack led the Jaguars to a 10-2 regular season, in which their two losses came by a combined four points, as South Alabama finished second place in the SBC West after a 5-7 record the previous year.
“So much of your time in Year 1 is spent laying the foundation of the program,” Wommack said. “If you really spend a lot of time doing it right, you think through how you’re working a practice schedule, team meetings, offseason programs, but now, when those systems are already in place and people know the expectations, standard and culture, you’re making little tweaks and focus on other things.”
With South Alabama’s offensive and defensive coordinators returning, along with the assistant head coach and director of athletic performance, Wommack feels the continuity can lead to even better results.
That’s easy to say when the team you’re coaching returns 18 of 22 starters from a 10-win season, along with two that would have been starters in 2021 had they not missed the year due to injury.
From a on-field perspective, Huff is in a very different position.
“I think with where college football is now, every year is Year 1. We’ve got 40 new players on our team, so really, we’re starting over,” Huff said.
Of those 40, Huff said 25 came to Marshall via the transfer portal, five were junior college additions and 10 are freshmen recruited out of high school. In 2021, the Thundering Herd’s roster featured 48 new faces.
“Ten years ago, when you brought in 25, 25 and 25 [players] year after year, in Year 3 you had 75 guys you’d been grooming, and now here we go,” Huff said. “I could bring in 20 freshmen, and all 20 could be gone next year.”
Of the four SBC coaches entering Year 3, Huff has the most wins and boasts a 16-10 record with a bowl win to his credit. Wommack is 15-10 with South Alabama but lost to WKU in the New Orleans Bowl in 2022.
Bowden is 8-16 at ULM and Jones has gone 5-19 at Arkansas State. Both know they have something to prove.
“When you’re building a program, by Year 3, you’d better be making something happen,” Bowden said. “We won four games the first year and then last year were within a touchdown of two others.”
And while Jones hopes his track record from Year 3 follows him to Jonesboro, Arkansas, there’s just no guaranteeing it.
“Will that be the same at Arkansas State? I’m not sure just because of where we started,” Jones said. “But I’m excited, because the culture and attitude are much different.”