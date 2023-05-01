Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Fourteen junior golfers qualified Saturday at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston for the West Virginia Golf Association’s Junior Match Play Championship on May 13-14 at Parkersburg Country Club.

Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins and Scarlett Albertson of Charleston represented the Kanawha Valley among girls from that group, while Hurricane’s Andrew Johnson was the lone area boy to claim a berth.

Stories you might like