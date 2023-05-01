Fourteen junior golfers qualified Saturday at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston for the West Virginia Golf Association’s Junior Match Play Championship on May 13-14 at Parkersburg Country Club.
Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins and Scarlett Albertson of Charleston represented the Kanawha Valley among girls from that group, while Hurricane’s Andrew Johnson was the lone area boy to claim a berth.
Hawkins shot a 10-over-par 81 and Albertson compiled a 26-over 97 to secure their spots.
Johnson carded a 6-over-par 77 to earn his bid.
The other girls to qualify Saturday included Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana (75), Brielle Milhoan of Vienna (86), Vienna’s Anna Earl (93), Sidnea Belville of South Point, Ohio (97) and Lauren Cline of Mineral Wells (100).
Rounding out the boys qualifiers: Jackson Woodburn of Scott Depot, the lone player in either field to break par with a 2-under 69, Stephen McDavid of Scott Depot (73), Shady Spring’s Tanner Vest (74), Jack Michael of Huntington (74, including a field-high five birdies), Parker Vannoy of Mineral Wells (78) and Cooper Ward of Beaver (78).
Grant Roush of Mason earned alternate status with a 78.
Johnson, Vannoy, Ward and Roush were among eight golfers within four shots trying to get into the top seven to qualify automatically. Barboursville’s Matthew Carney (79) and Lee Willard of Charleston, Lewisburg’s Isaac Hutchison and Maddox Potter of South Charleston (all 80) finished just outside the cut line.
Another Junior Match Play qualifier is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 at Bel Meadow Golf Club in Mount Clare.