The deadline to purchase tickets for the 74th Victory Awards Dinner is Monday.
The event, sponsored by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, recognizes the state’s top sports achievers for the past school year. It will be held on May 23 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston. Start time is 4 p.m. and it is open to the public. Last year’s dinner was canceled because of the pandemic.
Many daily newspapers around the state, including the Gazette-Mail, are selling tickets priced at $25 each. Everyone must have a ticket to attend and no tickets are sold at the door. Checks can be made payable to WVSWA.
Headlining the event will be the induction of 2020 West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame inductees Mike Barber and Monte Cater. Other awards to be presented include the Kennedy Award (top high school football player, Blake Hartman, Musselman), the Mary Ostrowski Award (top girls basketball players, Baylee Goins, Nitro and Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior) and the Bill Evans Award (top boys basketball player, TBA).