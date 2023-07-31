Fans who complain about the Cincinnati Reds extending manager David Bell probably are the type to gripe about the color of Heidi Klum’s socks.
Bell has the Reds in first place in the National League Central Division with two months to play. Those are the same Reds ESPN tabbed as the worst team in the big leagues in the preseason, the same club most major prognosticators picked to finish no better than fourth in the division.
After the first six weeks of the season, Cincinnati appeared as if it would live down to those lowly expectations. With nothing to lose, the Reds called up a bunch of rookies. Elly De La Cruz. Matt McClain. Andrew Abbott. Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Brandon Williamson. They flung barely second-year guys Spencer Steer and Will Benson into the mix.
Might as well get the young guys some experience, eh? Maybe they can help next year. Only next year arrived early. Bell and his staff shaped all those young'uns into a playoff contender. Oh, and did so with top three pitchers Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft, also a bunch of greenhorns, on the shelf with injuries for an extended period.
Quibble about the handling of the bullpen or the structure of the lineup if you will, but again, that’s Heidi’s hosiery. If Bell’s not the National League manager of the year at this stage of the season, the election is rigged.
Set aside 2022’s “Where ya gonna go?” sell-off season that wasn’t Bell’s fault and he has a winning record. The players say he has earned the three-year re-up.
“I can’t say enough about him,” said catcher Luke Maile, who has played for well-respected Terry Francona and Craig Counsell among six skippers. “You’re going to be a reflection of your manager. How we’ve played just in terms of effort and energy, you can’t help but give him credit.”
Perhaps the opinion of a journeyman catcher doesn’t resonate much. Then, how about those of a future Hall of Famer?
“David is a player's manager,” first baseman Joey Votto said. “He likes building relationships and treats everyone equally. Whether you’re the star or the 26th player, a veteran or new call-up, he treats you the same.”
Take a player/coach survey and hear similar sentiments. Alexis Diaz, Fernando Cruz, Stuart Fairchild, Luke Weaver, J.R. House and others favor their leader. When Bell’s extension was announced Friday after the Reds beat the Dodgers 6-5 in Los Angeles, the clubhouse erupted in celebration.
Oli Marmol and the St. Louis Cardinals sit 47-60, 11 games out of first place, one game behind Derek Shelton and the fourth-place Pirates. That’s the neighborhood the Reds were supposed to occupy. Instead, they’ve twice taken series from the Dodgers, swept the Astros and Rangers and won two of three versus the Orioles. All those teams are in first place or very close in their respective divisions.
Sit back, give Klum a pair of red stockings and watch the rest of the season. It’s going to be fun.
