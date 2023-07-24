If the Cincinnati Reds are going to strengthen their roster through trades, expect them to be big ones.
The past two days hint of such. In search of starting and relief pitching, Cincinnati passed on Tampa Bay’s Yonny Chirinos and Colorado’s Pierce Johnson, each of whom wound up with Atlanta.
The Reds were ahead of the Braves in the waiver order and on Sunday could have — for nothing — claimed Chirinos, a serviceable starter who is 4-4 with a 4.04 earned run average to replace struggling Luke Weaver in the rotation. They passed.
On Monday, Atlanta traded its No. 17 prospect, Victor Vodnik, and fellow minor league hurler Tanner Gordon to Colorado for Johnson, who was on a three-season stretch of strong bullpen work with San Diego before experiencing the Coors Field effect this year. Cincinnati, with a much deeper farm system than Atlanta’s, easily could’ve beaten that deal without flinching.
Chirinos and Johnson could have made the Reds marginally better. Apparently Reds general manager Nick Krall isn’t thinking marginally.
Cincinnati sat half a game back of Milwaukee in the National League Central Division and half a game ahead of Arizona in the chase for the first wild card spot entering Monday night’s game with the Brewers.
With a surprising 55-46 record and an exciting young team, the temptation is to offer the farm for a rotation-stabilizing hurler and perhaps an arm to strengthen the bullpen. Rumors floated that the Reds were willing to offer second baseman Jonathan India for controllable young starting pitching.
But moving India would be risky. He’s a strong clubhouse presence and a major league average second baseman who can play third. Rotating him in an infield of Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand is a luxury most teams would love to possess.
Krall must weigh luxury against need. How great, though, is the need for a starting pitcher? Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo are scheduled to return from injuries in August. Right-hander Connor Phillips dominated Double-A and is doing the same in a four-game stint in Triple-A. Hitting, not pitching, has been the bugaboo in the Reds’ inability to beat Milwaukee.
This team is playoff-caliber the way it is, and in a short series, anything can happen. The Reds have swept frontrunners Houston, Arizona and Texas. They took two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cincinnati won one of three from the Braves, but the two losses were by just one run.
Krall has shown himself to be a shrewd trader. He would do well to be cautious before the Aug. 1 trade deadline and not disrupt the chemistry of a young team by swapping India for short-term help, particularly when he potentially could obtain a greater return in the offseason.