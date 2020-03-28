(EDITORS’ NOTE: This is the second in a three-part series examining the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on travel teams and AAU sports on a local and national level.)
In addition to high school athletic teams, travel teams and AAU squads are beginning to feel the squeeze caused by the coronavirus and corresponding sports shutdown.
While representatives of local teams — Adam Arthur of FC Alliance soccer and Brian Mallory of the West Virginia Thunder, a girls AAU basketball program--– said their organizations remain OK financially, the industry as a whole could find itself in trouble, and sooner than people realize.
John McGraw was a women’s basketball assistant at Marshall in the 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 seasons. Since then, his journey has included stops at junior colleges and NAIA schools, all while building his business, Insider Exposure. That business runs and operates AAU tournaments across the eastern half of the United States in the spring and summer. McGraw has guided the venture from a single tournament in 2010 to 25 scheduled events this year.
Yet, like nearly anything else scheduled for this spring and summer, those tournaments are in trouble. McGraw has already pulled the plug on three of them and is nearing a deadline to cancel a fourth.
For McGraw and others in the industry, it’s a scary time. He estimated that “90 or 95%” of his six-figure salary is made between March and July as tournaments are held.
But McGraw pointed out that his prospects are just the tip of the iceberg.
“Tournament operators are between a rock and a hard place,” McGraw said. “Teams have already paid money to play in these events, so I’m kind of at their mercy. You’d be a pretty bad person if you did not refund their money, but on the other hand, these facilities sometimes require thousands of dollars in deposits. Their expenses aren’t going away. I think a lot of people look at this as guys like me are just making 95 percent profit on the money we bring in, but it’s not that simple.”
McGraw used an example of a 150-team tournament in which all teams are guaranteed four games.
Typically, in such tournaments, two officials are used per game. Each referee is paid $30 per game, which means each game brings a $60 bill for officiating. Multiply that out over 300 games and that’s an immediate $18,000 in expenses.
And that brings up another group being hurt financially by no games being played — officials. Referees are without work in high school sports as well, but in large travel/AAU tournaments, officials can make a substantial secondary income — one that is relied upon but absent for now.
“Officials are really hurting too,” McGraw explained. “It’s a lot different than high school officiating. These guys are working all weekend long. There’s a two-man crew and they rotate, usually two games on and one game off or something like that. Those guys are working nine games a day at 30 bucks a game and they’re making close to 200 bucks a day. That’s $600 for a three-day event. Let’s say they do 10 of those each spring and you see, it’s definitely a trickle-down thing here.”
In addition to paying officials, companies like McGraw’s must also pay for the use of facilities beforehand, and finding a facility to house that volume of teams and games is fairly difficult. Most tournaments are held in multiple buildings.
McGraw referenced a tournament run by Insider Exposure each year in Atlanta. The main facility carries a $21,000 rental fee, with a secondary site costing around $4,000 for the three-day event. That brings the pre-event price tag up to around $43,000.
Now, as events are being canceled, the operators of those facilities also find themselves in a bind. McGraw said that reservations for events like Insider Exposure’s must be made a year — sometimes multiple years — in advance. That makes rescheduling or postponing big AAU/travel tournaments impossible.
Now, having already paid fees to facilities and having already accepted money from participating teams in some cases, McGraw has a mess in trying to pay refunds and get refunds.
“One facility that I had booked on March 20th wanted me to run the event, and if I was not willing to, it was going to bill me $7,000,” McGraw said. “It happened here in Jacksonville [Florida], and eventually the city of Jacksonville ordered that no more than 10 people were to be in one gathering. Eventually I went to the facility with the screen shots with them telling me I absolutely could not put the tournament on.”
If the pandemic extends to the point that his business and others like it are not viable, it wouldn’t be the first time McGraw will have overhauled his life.
A former pharmaceutical salesman in New York City, McGraw decided to pursue coaching in the interest of self-fulfillment after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. That led to several stops along the way before eventually establishing his company in the AAU circuit.
Like most people, McGraw is remaining optimistic that life as we know it will get back to normal, sooner rather than later. But even if it does, he warns that the world of travel sports may be changed for good.
“I’m holding out hope, just like a lot of people in different situations,” McGraw said. “But the real concern is, when they do say things are OK and we can go back to doing things, how many people are going to say they’re still not comfortable and they’re not going to let their kids participate? How much financially does all this impact people’s ability to let their kids attend? How many can’t afford AAU if this goes on too much longer? How many say, ‘I can’t afford to let my kid be on this team?’ This kid’s team was going to a tournament in Indianapolis or Atlanta, and now you have parents that can’t afford to send them there after all this clears.”