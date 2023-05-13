HUNTINGTON — Caleb Bartolero, Troy's cleanup hitter, couldn't participate in his college commencement ceremony because of a three-game series set to begin against the Marshall baseball team in Huntington on Friday.
One day later, Bartolero walked around the bases instead of across the stage after homering to left field, a solo shot which sparked a decisive three-run fifth inning in a game the Trojans won 6-3.
Bartolero's 13th long ball of the season extended Troy's lead to 4-1, and Ethan Kavanagh's first homer of the year pushed the lead to five runs with one out in the fifth inning and gave the Trojans enough run support to close out the win and clinch the series.
"That was a big home run, a bomb to left, where he got into a plus count and did what he does in those situations," Troy coach Skylar Meade said of the senior, now graduate. "[William Sullivan] had a big hit behind him and then Kavanagh gets his first. It was cool for him and the dugout to have that happen, and it created separation."
Gio Ferraro followed the trend of putting baseballs over the fence with a two-run shot in the next inning that brought the Herd (16-33, 5-21 Sun Belt) back within three runs, but Marshall never could close the gap further than that.
Troy (35-17, 15-11 SBC) plated a run in the first inning and added two more in the next at-bat. With the win, Troy holds sole possession of fifth place in the league standings.
"They're a good ball club all around and the offense has a punch to it, but I thought we neutralized it pretty well," Marshall coach Greg Beals said of the Herd's defensive effort, which started on the mound with Raymond Pacella, who threw seven complete innings.
"Our starting pitching is solid, especially when we're throwing strikes," Beals said. "And Ray competes his tail off ,and you know you're going to get ground balls when Ray is on the mound."
The Trojans grounded out 13 times in the win and Pacella struck out seven batters before the bullpen pitched the final two frames for the Thundering Herd.
Marshall didn't struggle with getting baserunners, but had trouble moving them around once they reached. Twice in the first three innings the Herd hit into ground-ball double plays, and Marshall left five runners in scoring position between the third, seventh and ninth innings.
"We continued to fail on the little things. We tried to get a sacrifice bunt down, didn't get it down and hit into a double play right after," Beals said. "We had a man on third and one of our better hitters in the box, and lob one too short to left field to score the run in that situation."
The Herd's skipper identified one more offensive miscue, pointing out that each of those mistakes prevented a run from scoring in a game the Herd lost by the same amount.
But Logan Ross didn't make things any easier on the Marshall bats, throwing 6 2/3 innings before leaving the contest in the seventh after allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out six.
Troy threw two arms out of the bullpen. Marshall scattered three hits on them across the final three innings. Meade was pleased with the way they performed down the stretch.
"I think when you attack the zone, you create your own luck," Meade said. "Sometimes you give up a hit, but it's tough to string them together and I though that's what our guys did a tremendous job of."
Marshall and Troy each left eight runners on base. The Trojans handed the Herd its 11th consecutive loss and can go for the series sweep Sunday on Marshall's senior day.
TROY 120 030 000 - 6
MARSHALL 001 002 000 - 3
Ross, Mercer (7) and Manning; Pacella, Harlow (8) and Capuano.
Hitting
(Troy) Sullivan 3-5, 2B (2); Bartolero 2-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Kavanagh 2-4, HR, 2 RBI. (Marshall) Ferraro 1-4, HR, 2 RBI; Edwards 2-5, RBI; Bartee 1-3, 2B.