HUNTINGTON — Caleb Bartolero, Troy's cleanup hitter, couldn't participate in his college commencement ceremony because of a three-game series set to begin against the Marshall baseball team in Huntington on Friday. 

One day later, Bartolero walked around the bases instead of across the stage after homering to left field, a solo shot which sparked a decisive three-run fifth inning in a game the Trojans won 6-3.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

