Created in 1895, the U.S. Amateur Championship is the oldest United States Golf Association championship, and amateur golfers from around the country strive to qualify for the event, which is set for Aug. 14-20 at Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver.
The U.S. Am is also the largest amateur tournament in the world and there is a strenuous qualifying process.
In order to qualify, golfers must have one of the top two scores at one of 95 amateur qualifying tournaments nationwide.
One of those qualifying tournaments took place at Sissonville's Edgewood Country Club on Thursday.
The field of 80 golfers -- all of different ages -- was competitive and just two players qualified for the U.S. Amateur after two 18-hole rounds.
Benjamin Smith, of Blain, Pennsylvania, placed first with an 8-under-par 134 over 36 holes, while Harry Reynolds, of Greenville, South Carolina, placed second with a 7-under 135.
Golfers from throughout the country and world participated on Thursday. Most, if not all, of the international golfers were athletes at colleges in the United States.
Balthazar Duclos is from Garches, France -- just outside of Paris -- and is coming off his freshman golf season at Virginia Tech.
Dulcos, who had a French flag on his golf bag, tied for 26th in the qualifier with a one-over 143.
"I've always traveled to the U.S. a lot for tournaments, and college golf was a goal," Dulcos said. "I came back this summer to try to qualify for the U.S. Am and see my coach and spend time with friends. It was the closest qualifier from Blacksburg [Virginia], where I'm based. It's tough out here with 36 holes in one day. You just have to stay focused and keep the energy up."
There were multiple other international golfers. Toby Bishop is of Wales but golfs at the University of Florida. Callum Burns is from Scotland and golfs at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky. Nicolaas Botha, of South Africa, is a graduate student at Toledo. Victor Dos Santos of Brazil, Martin Jaramillo of Colombia and Rafli Sati of Indonesia were also in the field.
WVGA Director of Rules and Competition Chris Slack said it was a hot ticket event as every slot was sold.
"Eighty-something people for two [qualifying] spots," Slack said. "A lot of people signed up nationwide. ... About a fourth of the field is from West Virginia. It is the local one. But there's people nationwide.
"Guys are driving six or seven or eight hours. Maybe they fly in here. Maybe, if they live in Florida, their qualifier filled up. They have to find a spot. They come here, for whatever reason."
Of the 80 golfers, 20 were from West Virginia.
The highest-placing West Virginian in the qualifier was Noah Mullens, of Milton, who placed fourth with a 6-under 136.
A familiar name among West Virginia golf enthusiasts is Davey Jude. Jude, of Kermit, is a former professional golfer who finished second in the West Virginia Amateur in May. In Jude's group was fellow West Virginian Jack Michael, who is a rising junior at Cabell Midland High.
"I played with Jack in this tournament last year," Jude said. "It's good to see him grow up and see him get better every year. I played with him in the State Am this year in the final round. It's good to see him here.
"WVU coaches are out here looking at him. Marshall coaches are out here looking at him. I was at that point at one time in my career, and it's fun to watch him. I see a little bit of flashbacks sometimes."
Michael has plenty of experience, having competed in last year's qualifier, along with his sixth-place finish in the West Virginia Amateur.
"It's fun," Michael said. "This is my second year doing this. I've got some good experience under my belt. But it's definitely tough. It's good experience. I've competed on stages like this for a while, so it's just another golf tournament."
Aside from the international and West Virginia golfers, the rest of the field featured golfers from out of state -- mostly states on the East Coast. There were, however, a few golfers from Texas. One of the Texas natives was Jackson Davenport.
Davenport is of Austin, Texas, but plays at WVU as he's heading into his senior season. He was clad in a Houston Astros cap and WVU golf shirt.
"It was never in my mind as a kid," Davenport said about golfing at WVU. "You always want to go to Texas or Oklahoma State. I just fell in love with Morgantown and fell in love with my home course and home coaches. The team, the Big 12, it's kind of hard to beat.
"Playing in the U.S. Am is my dream tournament. Obviously I didn't play well in the first round. But I'm going to miss this place when I'm gone, so another couple days here and in Morgantown doesn't hurt."
Davenport's WVU teammate, Todd Duncan, of Daniels, also participated in the qualifier.