Former Poca standout and current University of Charleston golfer David Scragg said there’s really no difference in his swing from what it’s always been, but the maturity that comes with age has provided a big difference in his game.
That was apparent on the front nine alone on Monday.
Scragg shook off a double-bogey on the par-5 second hole and a three-over start through four holes to shoot an even-par 72, good for the low round of the day at a qualifier for the 87th West Virginia Open at Sleepy Hollow in Hurricane.
Scragg edged South Charleston’s Brandon Steele by a shot and Ona’s Chris Bohach by two strokes as 12 players punched their tickets into the Open field. The West Virginia Open is scheduled for June 23-25 at the Resort at Glade Springs.
“Obviously it’s not winning the West Virginia Open or the U.S. Open, but to go out and play against the quality of players out there – it was a strong field and to be able to shoot the lowest round is nice,” Scragg said.
It has already been a nice year for Scragg who graduated with a degree in criminal justice/political science last month and earned a first-team All-Mountain East Conference golf spot for the Golden Eagles this year. Scragg will return next year to begin the pursuit of a masters in organizational leadership and will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility offered to spring-sports athletes after the coronavirus shut down athletics across the country.
And though Scragg has been a solid player since his days with the Dots, the 22-year-old has certainly come into his own of late, a point he proved again on Monday.
“The swing isn’t any better than it has been, but having a better understanding of how to get it done on the golf course has been the biggest key,” Scragg said. “Having a better attitude on the course and not worrying so much about the negative.”
The qualifier – as is the case with all West Virginia Golf Association events – followed stricter social distancing guidelines. Players were encouraged to leave flagsticks in the holes, though no penalty was assessed for golfers choosing to pull them. Also, players choosing to ride were given their own carts.
But once play started, Scragg said it wasn’t unlike past WVGA events. This will mark his sixth West Virginia Open appearance.
“For the most part it was business as usual,” Scragg said. “We were staying six feet apart when we could and there wasn’t a lot of shaking hands, but other than that it didn’t feel that different.”
Other local qualifiers included Drew Call of Charleston (76), Anderson Goldman of Charleston (77), Wyatt Burgess of Hurricane (77), Chase Wolfe of Charleston (77), Mike Kieffer of Scott Depot (78) and Brian Myers of Hurricane (78).