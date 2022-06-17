Doug Carte has seen a lot come and go during his days as manager at University of Charleston Stadium. And now he says it’s time for him to go, too.
Carte, who took over for Lou Ann Lanham-Henson in 2012 at the facility formerly known as Laidley Field, will retire on June 30. His departure was approved at Thursday’s meeting of the Kanawha County Board of Education.
UC Stadium, besides hosting football games for the University of Charleston, Capital High School, West Side and Horace Mann middle schools and midget leagues, is also the site for the high school track state meet and various other events, most notably the Kanawha County Majorette and Band Festival and serving as the finish line for the annual Charleston Distance Run.
In his 10-year tenure at UC Stadium, Carte oversaw many improvements, including replacement of the artificial turf on the football field three times, a new all-weather track surface, scoreboard, sound system and LED lighting.
“I had great help with the school board," Carte said. “They were very helpful to me. I think the scoreboard [is the biggest upgrade]. It’s state of the art."
Carte also managed to get the Super Six football state championships back to Charleston … well, for a day at least.
When COVID-19 totals spiked in Ohio County in November of 2020, the Secondary School Activities Commission decided to move that season’s title games from Wheeling Island Stadium (their home since 1994) back to UC Stadium (where they were held from 1979-93). However, on the following day, the SSAC announced that it had canceled the Super Six entirely due to the coronavirus.
“I had it ready to go for one day," Carte said with a chuckle.
Carte, 73, a graduate of Charleston High and Morris Harvey College, now known as the University of Charleston, has played a large role in bringing major events to the state’s capital city, where he has lived his entire life. Prior to working at UC Stadium, he was events coordinator for 24 years at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, formerly known as the Charleston Civic Center.
He said recently he knew it was time for him to step down.
“It’s the right time," Carte said. “It’s just that I’ve done it all, seen it all, and the stadium’s in great shape. It’s time for me to pass the torch.
“The city of Charleston does a tremendous job with all the activities. It’s top-notch when they do that. With all the state track meets, with four football teams playing and practicing here, with 13 Kanawha County schools using this track, it’s great that we have this facility to use."
One of Carte’s final chores will be to oversee the AAU track and field Region 4 qualifier meet, a large-scale youth event that runs from Thursday through Sunday at the stadium.
“This weekend we’ll have 3,000 people coming in here," Carte said, “and it will run smoothly with the help of the community and the city of Charleston and the state. They’re really helpful to get this up and running."
Carte said he’s glad to have helped keep things operating smoothly at UC Stadium and hopes his tenure reflects that.
“I kind of hope they remember me as a friend," Carte said, “as a person that hopefully got things done to better this place one of the top-notch facilities here in West Virginia."