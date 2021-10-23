The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

The University of Charleston swept the men’s and women’s Mountain East Conference cross country championships Saturday in Wheeling.

The Golden Eagles won their fourth straight men’s title in dominant fashion. UC had a team score of 20, the lowest total by a conference champion in league history.

Concord’s Isaac Prather won the event individually, but the next six runners were all from UC, finishing second through seventh. Casey Ellis finished second and Matthew Forester third.

The UC women also defended their title from last season. The Golden Eagles finished with 37 points with Davis and Elkins second with 70 points. Elise Leveel finished third individually for UC.

