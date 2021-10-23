UC sweeps MEC cross country titles Staff report Oct 23, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The University of Charleston swept the men’s and women’s Mountain East Conference cross country championships Saturday in Wheeling.The Golden Eagles won their fourth straight men’s title in dominant fashion. UC had a team score of 20, the lowest total by a conference champion in league history.Concord’s Isaac Prather won the event individually, but the next six runners were all from UC, finishing second through seventh. Casey Ellis finished second and Matthew Forester third.The UC women also defended their title from last season. The Golden Eagles finished with 37 points with Davis and Elkins second with 70 points. Elise Leveel finished third individually for UC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags University Of Charleston Cross Country Sport Runner Golden Eagle Woman Casey Ellis Isaac Prather Trending Now Articles ArticlesCharleston hotel to be soldEthics probe of Mooney extended, evidence suggesting campaign funds spent on personal use releasedDan Kurland: Manchin wins, West Virginia loses (Opinion)'Good Morning America' series stops by New River Gorge, MorgantownBridgeValley announces presidential finalists; interim in top 3Gazette-Mail editorial: PEIA and the ghost of problems pastWith hospitalizations of vaccinated individuals ticking up, Dr. Marsh urges COVID-19 booster shotsPrep football: Hoover pitches another shutout, blanks Miners 57-0WVU football: Mountaineers have no margin for error against TCUPrep football: Late domination carries Huntington past South Charleston 52-21 Upcoming Events