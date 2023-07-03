University of Charleston's Bella Andujar dives back to first base during an NCAA Division II softball tournament regional game May 11 against Kutztown. Golden Eagle teams were Mountain East Conference tournament champions in four sports, including softball, in 2022-23.
The University of Charleston won its eighth Mountain East Conference Commissioner’s Cup in 10 years, the league announced Friday, for the 2022-23 school year. That also marked its sixth straight such award.
The award recognizes excellence across all sports. In a formula calculating the average percentile finish in the standings of each sport offered, the Golden Eagles picked up 176 points of a possible 188 for an all-sports rating of 0.93617.
That’s more than 25 hundredths of a percentage point higher than runner-up West Liberty, which clocked in at 0.68020. The Hilltoppers accumulated 134 points of a possible 197 — they offer one more MEC sport than Charleston does.
In other words, the Golden Eagles won, and it was a blowout. No surprise, with Charleston winning 11 regular-season conference or division titles — in baseball (South Division), men’s and women’s cross country, men’s soccer, softball (South Division), men’s and women’s tennis, women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball (South Division).
One bonus point was awarded for winning each conference tournament. The Golden Eagles scored highly there, too, with MEC tournament crowns in baseball, men’s soccer, softball and women’s tennis.
“I am incredibly proud of our coaches, [student-athletes] and staff,” Golden Eagles athletic director Dr. Bren Stevens tweeted Friday. “I love that I get to work with such dedicated individuals.”
West Liberty placed second on the strength of MEC regular-season titles in men’s basketball, men’s indoor track and field and wrestling.
Third-place Fairmont State (0.65244), Frostburg State (0.64286) and West Virginia State (.61574) rounded out the top five.
Charleston has failed to win the Commissioner’s Cup just twice since the MEC was formed in 2013. The institution then known as Wheeling Jesuit claimed the cup in 2014-15, and West Virginia Wesleyan won it in 2016-17.