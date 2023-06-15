Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20210416 mu softball 07.jpg
Marshall's Blakely Burch (55) talks with head coach Megan Smith Lyon after scoring a run against Florida Atlantic during an NCAA softball game on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The opportunity was too good to pass up for former Marshall softball coach Megan Smith Lyon, who was officially named the next coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday morning after five seasons with the Thundering Herd. 

To go back to the program where she once played and to replace the coach for whom she played were as good of reasons as any to make the move to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, she said.

