HUNTINGTON — The opportunity was too good to pass up for former Marshall softball coach Megan Smith Lyon, who was officially named the next coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday morning after five seasons with the Thundering Herd.
To go back to the program where she once played and to replace the coach for whom she played were as good of reasons as any to make the move to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, she said.
"I'm a Tar Heel born and bred. It was always my dream to play at North Carolina, and to now be the head coach feels like I'm coming home," Smith Lyon said. "I deeply appreciate the trust and confidence that chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, [athletic director] Bubba Cunningham, senior associate AD Vince Ille and the Board of Trustees are showing by hiring me to lead this group of talented young women and welcoming me to the Tar Heel coaching family."
In a release, Cunningham said Smith perfectly fit the mold to replace Donna Pappa, who retired after 38 years as the Tar Heels coach.
"Megan is an outstanding leader who has proven she knows how to build teams and teamwork on and off the field,'' Cunningham said. "She recruits talent, strengthens skills, develops winners and knows first-hand what it takes to succeed as a student and an athlete at Carolina. We are happy to welcome her back to Chapel Hill, and we look forward to the future of Carolina softball."
The 1999 UNC graduate returns to her alma mater boasting a 553-335 career coaching record. Smith Lyon was an assistant with the Tar Heels in 2004 and helped UNC to an NCAA Tournament before taking her first Division I head coaching job at Western Carolina.
She is coming off her most successful stint as a coach after leading the Thundering Herd to a program-record 45 wins, a 23-game winning streak and a record five first-team all-conference selections.
"Thank you also to the Marshall administration and the city of Huntington, West Virginia, for being so supportive of our program over the past five years," Smith Lyon said. "The student-athletes in Marshall's softball program have done amazing things – and they will continue to do amazing things."
Smith Lyon successfully guided Marshall to the conference tournament championship game in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference. The Herd ranked at the top of the league in batting average (.333), earned run average (1.62), on-base percentage (.421), slugging percentage (.512) and scoring (6.4 runs per game).
“Megan is the epitome of what we are trying to do at Marshall,” Herd athletic director Christian Spears said. “She has elevated our program, led it with passion and purpose while always keeping the overall experience of our student-athletes at the forefront. Naturally, that led to competitive success, national recognition and a team that cares greatly for each other and our community.”
It's because of what Smith Lyon accomplished that Spears believes her former job is an attractive one for potential candidates. A national search for the next coach is already underway.
“Megan will be missed, but we are immensely proud of her accomplishments and wish her well at UNC,” Spears said. “She has our utmost respect and we wish her and her family nothing but the best. We are extremely confident we can attract an amazing person to Marshall to lead our softball program, and that process has already begun.”
In addition to replacing the coach, Marshall will also have to fill key holes in the roster. After news broke late last week of Smith Lyon's departure, two Herd starters and first-team All-Sun Belt players, catcher Autumn Owen and right fielder Alex Coleman, each entered the transfer portal.
