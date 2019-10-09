The University of Charleston won its second straight Mountain East Conference women’s golf championship, finishing at 977 Wednesday after three rounds at Glade Springs Resort in Daniels.
Notre Dame College (1,005) was the runner-up, followed by Wheeling (1,063), West Virginia Wesleyan (1,088), Concord (1,105) and Davis & Elkins (1,159).
The Golden Eagles’ Elizabeth Karsten took the medalist position at the top of the leader board, shooting a 232, five strokes better than the runner-up, defending champion Macie Hysell of Notre Dame College. Four Charleston players finished in the top 10, with Karsten joined by McKenzie Dietz (243, tied for 3rd), Sarah Feizal (248, 5th), and Sarah Phipps (256, tied for 10th).
The Golden Eagles finished second in the men’s championship, with their team score of 917 just nine strokes back of first-place Concord. Mitch Hoffman led the way for UC with a three-round score of 222, good for a tie for third place, seven shots back of winner Kyle Chung of Glenville State. UC’s David Scragg shot a 226, finishing tied for fifth.