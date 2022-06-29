BARBOURSVILLE — One referee from the state of Maryland, another from Virginia and a third from Connecticut gathered before a soccer match at Barboursville Park on Saturday morning, their first time working together as a crew.
The trio represented a small portion of more than 200 referees who were selected to officiate games at the United States Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships held in Barboursville and the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar.
About an hour before each match, referee crews meet and map out how they want to officiate a match. A crew is made up of three people: the main referee who follows the game action from the center of the field and two assistant referees who man the side boundaries.
"We all know the laws of the game, we know the rules of competition, but the way in which you do things, the way you communicate and work together as a team and make decisions is really what we need to make sure we're on the same page about," said Chuck Decker, a referee from Bethesda, Maryland.
"We work really, really hard. Honestly, a lot of the things that we do well or don't do well in games, you can trace back to those pregame meetings."
On that day, Decker was an assistant referee along with fellow assistant Collin Manuilow from Woodstock, Connecticut, and head referee Kayla Emond from Virginia.
It was the second large-scale tournament Emond had served as a referee for, making a second trip to the Barboursville and Shawnee after working the Eastern Regional for the President's Cup tournament last season.
"I wanted to come back and meet new referees and new mentors that can lead to further opportunities for me and bigger games and bigger learning experiences," Emond said.
"For me, it really comes down to developing as a referee, just as these teams are developing and hoping to perform at higher levels."
Michael McCarthy serves on the East Region referee committee and is the West Virginia state referee administrator for U.S. Soccer and the West Virginia Soccer Association. With that title comes the responsibility to schedule crews for each match of the six-day tournament.
"Traditionally, the East Region events involve delegations of referees from all involved state associations and referee committees in the region," said McCarthy. "We have 35 referees from Maryland, a large number from New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. The state association should be sending one referee for every team they send."
If they are still short on referees, that's when they recruit local referees to fill the void. This year, 45 West Virginia referees are involved with the Eastern Regional Championships.
McCarthy said the event is leveraged as a developmental tool for young and experienced referees alike.
Once recruited to officiate, they are paired with a mentor who watches select matches and leads a postmatch discussion on how the match was called, hitting on what they did well and what they might be able to improve on for next time.
"It's a very collaborative, cooperative effort; the mentor is not there to give them a list of things they need to fix, per se, but they are there to encourage conversation among the crew members and they identify different options and strategy to sustain or improve their performance," McCarthy said.
There are also additional training sessions with referee coaches offered in the evenings after the crews have worked their assigned matches. Each crew is able to work up to three matches per day.
That's one of the perks for Manuilow, who is working in his first large tournament this week. It's an opportunity to grow as an official and to soak in the knowledge and experience from others who have done it time and time again.
"Even if it's just a story they have or a tip they have, I've already learned so much," Manuilow said. "We have such great mentors here that have a lot of experiences, and even the highest level referee can learn something new every day."
One team from each age division will advance to the United States Youth Soccer National Championships, to be played in Orlando, Florida, this year. A select handful of officials from the Eastern Regional Championships could also find themselves there.
"From this group of referees we will select some referees to represent the East region at the national championships," McCarthy said. "Just as the teams that win this event advance to the national championships, there will also be referees selected to represent the Eastern Region."