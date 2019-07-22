On a summer day in 1987, Steve Fox and Harold Payne looked out at the par-3, 15th hole on the Old White TPC at The Greenbrier with the weight of a West Virginia Amateur weighing down and humidity in the air in White Sulphur Springs.
The two were tied for the lead with just four holes remaining and, according to Payne, Fox turned to him and asked, “How would you like to play the last four holes on the Old White for the West Virginia Amateur?”
According to Fox — although jokingly — those might have been the last words he said to his brother-in-law for months.
“I don’t know if he was trying to intimidate me or what,” Payne recalled with a laugh. “But I went three, three, three, three [par, birdie, eagle, par] to beat him by one. That’s definitely one that sticks out.”
“I had a two-shot lead going into the final round, shot 68 and Harold still beat me,” Fox said. “At that point in time, I thought I’d never win it.”
As it turned out, Fox didn’t have to wait long, winning his first Amateur crown the following year at the age of 34. Between 1986 and 1994, the two combined to win six Amateurs with Payne claiming five championships and Fox two.
But as the West Virginia Amateur celebrates its 100th tournament this year, it’s not just the victories that the two fondly recall. Fox will play his 52nd Amateur this year and Payne his 49th and the two have been front and center for a half century of history, whether making it or observing it. Two West Virginia Golf Association Hall of Famers and elder statesmen can dig deep into memory banks that stretch into their early teenage years — Payne was 14 when he played his first Amateur in 1969, Fox was 13 in his first in 1967.
“My father and my brother and myself for probably three or four years used that as our summer vacation,” Fox said. “Early on, it was about being with family. It was a fun place to go and play golf and have fun. Once my game got better, it became a little more serious for me.”
“Obviously the wins are special,” Payne said. “But I can remember I shoot 77 in my first round when I was 14 and [three-time Amateur champion] Barney Thompson shoots 66. I’ve got a scrap book and it has the newspaper article with it. He was one of my idols growing up. I looked up to that guy like you can’t believe.”
The early days were full of those moments for both, including candid memories about the late William C. Campbell, who owns the record with 15 West Virginia Amateur titles along with a slew of other accomplishments in the sport that eventually led him to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
“In ‘74 and ‘75, I just finished my freshman and sophomore years at Marshall and I was able to play eight rounds of golf with Bill Campbell in his prime,” said Payne, who finished as the runner up in 1974 and in third place in 1975. “That was special. He had a profound influence on my life.”
For Fox, Campbell’s influence may have been even closer to home as he developed a relationship through his father.
“I was fortunate enough that he and my father were good friends in Huntington and Mr. Campbell kind of took me under his wing at Guyan [Golf and Country Club],” Fox said. “Once or twice or three times a year, he would call and want to play one weekend with junior golfers so I’d get to play with him at Guyan.
“The funniest thing — I don’t remember how old I was, late teens, maybe early twenties — it was the first time I was paired with him at the state Am, I got about three hours of sleep the night before. I couldn’t sleep at all. But as he always was, he was a true gentleman. It was so easy for me to play with him. He relaxed you right away. Just the way he carried himself — the way he played the game was amazing, but above and beyond that the respect he garnered just for being a gentleman and with the way he conducted himself.”
In those early days, up against some of the legends of West Virginia golf, traction was a hard to come by. Payne broke through first, winning his first Amateur at the age of 24 in 1979. For Fox, it took a bit longer.
Fox married Payne’s sister and the two have shared not only golf, but a family as well, their lives forever connected both on and off the links.
“Looking back on that experience of losing in ‘87, it definitely helped me win in ‘88,” Fox said. “But it’s always been a friendly rivalry, even up into senior golf. For over 40 years we’ve competed and played against each other and it’s one of those things where if I don’t win, I certainly want Harold to win. I can say I’ve learned a lot and gotten a lot better by watching him play and watching how he manages the game. Harold was already there, it took me a long time to get to where I could compete with him.”
But in seemingly a blink of an eye, the years, the Amateurs and the wins have flown past. Along with Payne’s five Amateur titles are four West Virginia Open titles and three senior amateur titles. Fox has five senior amateur titles and along with Pat Carter, has won 10 four-ball championships. Payne and Fox have also teamed up to win five senior four-ball titles.
And now, where Payne and Fox were once the wide-eyed kids absorbing all they could from the game’s best, they are now passing down those same kind of advice to the youngsters that ask for it. Payne, who has been a member at Sleepy Hollow for decades, has seen his share of good ones go through and said helping young players is something he’s learned to cherish.
“All these kids that have played at Sleepy, I’ve always tried to help in any way I could,” Payne said. “We’ve had Brian Anania who won the Amateur [2014], Chris Williams, John Duty Jr., [four-time Amateur winner Sam O’Dell], Aaron Barna ... and now we have [12-year-old] Savannah Hawkins. I call her, ‘the little studette.’”
“Looking back on how fast these 52 years have flown by, I tell them to enjoy the ride,” Fox said. “It doesn’t last forever.”
Both admit their days of contending for Amateur championships are likely over. Instead, the game has become more one of enjoyment and pushing themselves instead of worrying about leaderboards. As the opening day of the 100th West Virginia Amateur on July 29 approaches, the two will inevitably reflect as will most associated with the sport in the Mountain State. And for both of them, largely alongside the other, it has been a heck of a history that both hope to continue to build upon.
“It’s definitely been the highlight of my golf schedule,” Fox said. “From a tradition standpoint — there were so many years when Sam Snead was the golf pro there and you had Mr. Campbell who won the U.S. Amateur and Mr. [Ed] Tutwiler who finished second to him and to have your name on the trophy beside theirs is beyond my wildest imagination.
“Obviously, the wins were very important to me, but it’s easier to reflect back on the friends you meet and the thrill of playing at The Greenbrier in 51 of the 52 years I’ve played.”