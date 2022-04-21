The deadline to purchase tickets for the 75th annual Victory Awards Dinner is Monday.
The nation's oldest statewide sports awards fete, sponsored by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.
Advance tickets are needed with no tickets available at the door. They are available through Monday from the sports departments of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Huntington Herald-Dispatch, Wally & Wimpy's Sports Digest in St. Albans, Beckley Register-Herald, Lootpress in Beckley, Parkersburg News-Sentinel, Martinsburg Journal, Clarksburg Exponent, Connect-Bridgeport, Morgantown Dominion-Post, and banquet chairman Doug Huff at P.O. Box 6076, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Headlining the event is the induction of former West Virginia University football stars Major Harris and Darryl Talley into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. Former Hall of Fame inductees planning to attend include Don Nehlen, Bob Pruett, Carl Lee, Lonnie Warwick, Vicky Bullett, Archie Talley, Willie Akers, Chris Smith and Larry Shaw.
The Hardman Award for Amateur Athlete of the Year will go to football quarterback Tyson Bagent of Shepherd University. Glenville University women's basketball coach Kim Stephens will receive the Furfari Award for College Coach of the Year. Logan High School baseball and girls basketball coach Kevin Gertz will receive the Van Meter Award for High School Coach of the Year. Charleston sportscaster and banquet toastmaster Mark Martin will receive the Morehouse Award for sports journalism. Several high school athlete awards also will be presented.