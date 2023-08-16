Runners fuel the spirit, but volunteers represent the lifeblood of the Charleston Distance Run.
With its 50th running Sept. 2, the Distance Run’s volunteers find themselves in the thick of final preparations.
“You can’t do anything without volunteers,” said Donna Mayfield Evans, who leads the event’s annual pasta party crew. “They’re like the heartbeat of the thing. Once you get enough volunteers together, there’s nothing you can’t do.”
From coordinating the Friday night pasta dinner to decorating, completing registrations, ordering trophies, writing checks to winners, adorning the finishers with medals at Laidley Field and more, the event would not be possible without its many dedicated volunteers.
“I enjoy meeting all the people and talking to them,” said Lynn Watts, whose responsibilities includes organizing on-course volunteers. “It’s a rewarding experience. All the runners appreciate it. All of the participants are very much appreciative of everything we do for them.”
Watts, a retired City of Charleston parks and recreation employee, started serving as a volunteer in the mid-1970s. Watts assists in providing supplies necessary for each of the race’s 15 water stations, as well as volunteers to direct traffic.
“I coordinate with a team captain to cover each aid station, each water stop,” Watts said, “which is making sure they have their supplies such as Gatorade, tables, and I coordinate that with the city parks department to get that all set up.”
Each aid station captain then recruits his or her own volunteers, with banks, churches, schools, youth groups and more contributing manpower.
Bob Tate, the CDR committee’s treasurer, has volunteered with the CDR nearly every year since its inception.
“I started with the second race, but since we didn’t have a race in 2020, I picked up a year,” he said. “This is the 50th running, but it’s my 49th year. Even though we didn’t have a race in 2020, I did all the preliminary work until we actually canceled it because of COVID.
“In 1975, I came to work for the city of Charleston as their director of information systems. At that point in time, the Distance Run was being tabulated on the city’s computers, so it dropped in my lap. The results were based on paper copies. They were being brought from Laidley Field to Charleston City Hall. My staff was putting in the finish data, and then we determined the winners based on what was being keyed at that point in time.”
Now, a timing company provides the results, but Tate still wears many hats, including preparing about 100 checks for cash awards.
“It’s tiresome at times, because I’m not as spry as I used to be,” Tate said. “I will acquire the trophies. As a treasurer, I receive the monies. I write the checks and all the other little things I do.
“I handle the Distance Run monies as if it was my own. I’m just glad I can do it. I was lucky it dropped in my lap as it did in 1975.”
Evans began serving with the CDR committee in 1979 and since 1982, she’s been heading the pasta party. This year, she said she expects to plate 450 servings, and if there’s leftovers, they will be put to good use.
“If we have any food left over, we donate it to the men’s shelter at the Sojourners,” she said. “We don’t waste any of it, and we’ve had the same volunteers for many, many years. The same ones keep coming back and volunteering, and we get new ones as the older ones get older, but they love it.”
For Evans, the reward lies in making an impact with others.
“Knowing that we’re serving the community and we’re playing a part – for most of us that can’t run or walk very well – that we’re giving back to the community,” she said. “We’re providing a service that hopefully entertains them, gets them warm and gets them ready to come back to West Virginia year after year to run this particular course.”
As long as the runners continue to train, volunteers like Evans, Tate and Watts will be preparing, too, to bring Charleston’s signature running event to life.