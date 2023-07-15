This Bob Huggins situation is sadly reminiscent of Rich Rodriguez's tumultuous departure from WVU some 16 years ago. Both were native sons and proud WVU alums. Both looked to be revered icons in Mountaineer athletics coaching annals, on par with Nehlen, Catlett, Schaus and Lewis. But now another heart-wrenching betrayal cuts to the quick of all loyal Mountaineers.
We expect guys like Holgorsen and Beilein to leave us, but not our beloved home-grown heroes.
They vowed to lead us to the Promised Land. They took us to the precipice, poised for an anticipated easy defeat of the woebegone Pitt Panthers and a national championship, and then to another anticipated Final Four appearance after a No. 1 recruiting class.
But it wasn't to be. Their betrayal was like a knife stabbing us in the back. They wore their loyalty on their sleeves: their love of West Virginia, of WVU and of the Mountaineers. But it was all a lie. They took us to the edge of greatness and pulled the rug out from under us. Now, new athletic director Wren Baker is left to pick up the pieces (would anybody like to have been in his shoes these past six months?).
So, how do we move forward? For heaven's sake, WVU is the 15th-winningest college football program in history and the 20th-winningest men’s college basketball program ever. Only two other programs can boast having both sports in the all-time top 20 (Texas and Notre Dame).
Yet, we now find ourselves floundering, reeling after a gut punch. We're resentful and saddened. We're baffled and angry. We're frightened about our future, yet hopeful. We're resilient. We persevere.
As Dionne Warwick once sang at the Old Field House, the house that West built, “Got along without ya before I met ya, gonna get along without ya now.”
We've been knocked down before. We've been lied to, betrayed, ridiculed and dismissed. But like a phoenix, Mountaineers rise from the ashes. We’ve come back from more than our share of natural disasters. This latest Mountaineer athletics fiasco pales with these disasters, but shows the true spirit of “Press Virginia!”
Huggy Bear, you broke our hearts, but we will survive. So please walk away with your head held high, displaying the dignity and class for which you and West Virginia are known.
W.R. "Chip" Zimmer is the retired head of Shepherd’s MBA program. He worked with both WVU’s and Maryland’s athletic departments and is a graduate of both schools. He’s the author of “The Battle of the Potomac,” on the WVU-Maryland football rivalry.