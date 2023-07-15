Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Say it ain’t so …

This Bob Huggins situation is sadly reminiscent of Rich Rodriguez's tumultuous departure from WVU some 16 years ago. Both were native sons and proud WVU alums. Both looked to be revered icons in Mountaineer athletics coaching annals, on par with Nehlen, Catlett, Schaus and Lewis. But now another heart-wrenching betrayal cuts to the quick of all loyal Mountaineers.

Stories you might like

W.R. "Chip" Zimmer is the retired head of Shepherd’s MBA program. He worked with both WVU’s and Maryland’s athletic departments and is a graduate of both schools. He’s the author of “The Battle of the Potomac,” on the WVU-Maryland football rivalry.

Tags