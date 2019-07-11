Walker Dent of White Sulphur Springs took home medalist honors with a 1-under-par 70 as 21 golfers punched their ticket to the 100th annual West Virginia Amateur golf championship Thursday at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville.
Winfield’s Tyler Adkins and South Charleston’s Joseph Kalaskey each carded a 71, followed by Princeton’s Jeff McGraw (72) and Charleston’s Will Johnson (72) to round out the top five.
Hurricane’s Jeffrey Whitman and Chris Christian beat out Baley Beckwith of Man to claim the two final qualifying slots.