Former South Charleston girls basketball coach Karley Walker has joined Charles Marshall's staff at West Virginia State University.
Walker comes to the Yellow Jackets after two seasons at South Charleston High School.
"She's someone that I believe is passionate and is going to bring great energy," Marshall said. "Karley is someone who's vocal and understands this area, which can be huge in recruiting. When I'm looking at bringing somebody on, I'm looking at people who are hungry and motivated."
This new position is Walker's first crack at college coaching.
However, Walker has long had a knack for coaching. She was the South Charleston Middle School coach before transitioning to high school.
She also volunteered and coached the West Virginia Hustle AAU fifth-grade team this summer.
Walker is eager to get rolling with WVSU.
"Coach Marshall is a fantastic coach," Walker said. "WVSU is a great school with a great women's basketball program. When the opportunity presented itself, I was excited. I was excited to be offered the position. Now, I'm excited to get started with the girls on my first day, Sept. 11."
Under Walker, the Black Eagles reached the Class AAAA Region III co-finals last season before falling to Woodrow Wilson, 65-40.
All five of South Charleston's seniors last season have since graduated and plan to play at the collegiate level.
"We are better because of the time coach Walker spent here," SC athletic director Bryce Casto said. "She grew the program, and our team was competitive. One of her greatest accomplishments is that under her leadership the number of players increased so that we had enough players to field a junior varsity team for the first time in several years. That's a huge factor in building a program."
Walker's time and memories at South Charleston will last forever.
"It was impactful," Walker said. "There's been a lot of talent that's gone through South Charleston, especially in girls basketball. In my two years there, continuing that culture, especially being a student before the athlete, and discipline [were important], and also, being there for the girls and making sure that they're doing what they're supposed to be doing in the classroom so they can be successful on the court. We gave those girls something, that they wanted to be a part of a place that they felt safe and could be themselves."
Walker remains faithful in her coaching experience and feels ready for the transition to college ball.
"I didn't think I was going to make the switch this quickly," Walker said. "I thought it would be a little bit longer. I'm also not having to relocate my family, which is great. That's good for my kids and fiance. My end goal is to be a college coach. That's what I've wanted to do my entire life. If I would've passed this opportunity up, I would have regretted it. I went for it and made the right decision."
Casto is excited to see Walker's future in Institute.
"Karley is a highly energetic and knowledgeable coach with outstanding communication skills," Casto said. "She puts her heart and soul into teaching young folks how to play the game correctly. Those characteristics led to her opportunity at West Virginia State University. We are proud of Karley and thank her for her time at South Charleston High School."
Marshall is optimistic about Walker's ability to adjust from high school to college basketball.
"She's intelligent and smart," Marshall said. "She would be able to pick up on the things that need to be done. When talking with candidates, she stood out over a lot of people that had college experience. She was easy to talk to and understood what I was needing and looking for. It made it an easier decision for me to make."