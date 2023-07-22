Rondale Watson is back for his fourth year with Herd That, a Marshall alumni team.
Watson has spent the last three The Basketball Tournaments (TBT) as an Energizer bunny for the Thundering Herd alumni team.
However, the Lewisburg native is looking to expand that role this season after playing for the West Virginia Grind in The Basketball League (TBL).
Watson said he feels more comfortable with his game after averaging a team-high 17 points per game for the Grind.
"I thought it was a great year for us, being a first-year team," Watson said. "Obviously for me, it was great getting my game and confidence back at a high level. I thought it was a blessing for me. It came out of nowhere. Something like that I was excited for. I am ready to run it back again."
The former Greenbrier East and Oak Hill standout is continuing to see his game blossom.
"I have played in other leagues, which has helped me work on my jump shot," Watson said. "The last few seasons, I have been an energy guy by going to the basket. I have worked on my perimeter shot, and it is paying off. I have seen the results."
It is unclear what the future holds for Watson. However, he is not allowing the unknown to hold him back from getting better.
"You have to trust the work you put in," Watson said. "I have been doing this a long time. Obviously, I trust my basketball game and work ethic. I trust and have faith in my work. Hopefully, it all comes together."
Watson has been one of the core players for Herd That its entire existence.
Herd That was knocked out in the second round by Best Virginia, 89-79, last year in the West Virginia Regional in Charleston.
This year, Herd That earned the fourth seed and will face fifth-seeded Zoo Crew, a Pitt alumni team, in the opening round of the West Virginia Regional in Wheeling at WesBanco Arena.
Watson said that he thinks this may be the best Herd That roster assembled.
"Getting over the hump is our goal at this moment," Watson said. "I think we have the best team that we have had since we started this. I am excited to see everyone get together and mesh. The biggest thing will be learning how to play together in a short amount of time. With the Marshall guys and talent we have, it will be easier for them to learn the offense and flow of things. We will be ready to go. I am excited."
Seven former Marshall players are on this year's Herd That roster.
Watson played with five of the six other Marshall players at some point while in Huntington, including three in his senior season -- Jon Elmore, Jarrod West and Taevion Kinsey.
Watson said that brotherhood makes the TBT more enjoyable.
"We were talking about it a little Thursday night. This is one of the best times of the year, especially in the summer, for all of us getting back together," Watson said. "We all have graduated, and we know each other. We know each others' game. It will be an easy adjustment for us to mesh together and get things going. We will have to work with the other guys. Fortunately, we have coaches that know what they are talking about on the basketball floor. We will be ready to go."
Watson was an excellent high school basketball player for the Spartans and Red Devils. He transferred from Oak Hill to Greenbrier East following his sophomore season.
He finished his prep career earning all-state honors three times -- one first-team recognition and two second-team accolades. Watson averaged 20 or more points in his final three seasons, including 23 points his senior year.
Watson said that he takes pride in playing for his home state.
"I love West Virginia," Watson said. "Being able to come back out here and playing for our state is fun. I think the other guys would say the same."