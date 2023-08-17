Grant Wells is living many kids’ dream of playing Power Five college football.
However, the fifth-year senior is not taking any moment for granted as he heads into his second year at Virginia Tech.
Time has flown by for the George Washington alumnus and former Marshall QB. Wells has gone from being the new guy to the old guy in the Hokies’ locker room.
“Each year, I introduce myself, and these guys are born four, five or six years after me,” Wells said. “It is pretty crazy. That is the part that shocks me every time I hear that.”
Wells finished eighth among ACC players in total offense last year, averaging 217 yards per game.
In his 11 starts, he completed 196 passes for more than 2,100 yards and nine touchdowns. He also led Virginia Tech in rushing attempts and rushing touchdowns.
“I need to slow things down, which comes with a sense of comfort when you know the offense like the back of your hand,” Wells said. “I could have improved on that last year and have worked hard on that this offseason. With a deeper understanding of this offense comes a slower game, which allows me to play better. Going back to what we worked on in the offseason will allow us to play better and a lot faster this season.”
Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen has seen Wells step forward as the voice for this year’s offense.
“Where I have seen the most growth is his communication skills with the guys on the field as a leader by his command of what we’re doing offensively, being able to get young guys lined up and his interactions with the guys,” Bowen said. “I’ve seen him get more comfortable here at Virginia Tech, which has allowed his personality to show much more.”
Wells finished ninth among ACC quarterbacks last year in completion percentage at 59%.
He isn’t content with the campaign he had last season and is striving to get better before the Hokies’ first game.
“You try and work on every aspect of your game in the offseason that I might have struggled in [during] the previous season,” Wells said. “The biggest thing was accuracy. Accuracy is something that you’re going to need on every single throw, whether it is deep or short. That allows your receivers to play better and faster. The more I can work on that, then the better I could be.”
Bowen continues to see Wells’ improve his craft every day.
“His knowledge and understanding of our offense against what the opponent’s doing to take what we’re doing away [has grown],” Bowen said, “his ability to see things, anticipate, react and make checks at the line of scrimmage, whether that be protection or route adjustment. He has handled all of that information well and has been able to put it to good use.”
Virginia Tech welcomed three new receivers from the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.
Wells is confident that he and his receivers will be on the same page before game week.
“The good thing is the majority of our transfers came in January, so we spent the winter with them,” Wells said. “We got a lot of reps with them in spring ball and summer. Those reps are invaluable. The sense of having 11 guys playing full-speed can show how they like to react when everyone is flying. When you don’t have those opportunities for 11-on-11, in the summer and winter, you [work to] start to get those timing routes down. You start with to meet with them a lot and see how they can fit in the offense.”
The Charleston native will make his return to West Virginia on Sept. 23 when Virginia Tech takes on Marshall at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Wells started his career in Huntington, where he was a two-year starter, throwing for 5,600 yards.
“It’s going to be different. I’m excited,” Wells said. “I’m excited to go back to Marshall. I owe that place a lot. They did so much for me and helped me in so many different ways. I’m excited to get back in the Joan and see different faces I haven’t seen in a while. I respect that whole program and what they have done. It’ll certainly be different. I’m looking forward to it.”
Wells threw for more than 2,500 yards and 22 touchdowns in his senior season at George Washington.
His stats earned him status as the eighth-rated player in West Virginia for the Class of 2019, according to ESPN.
“It is incredible,” Wells said. “Growing up, you start dreaming about things like this. Growing up in the Charleston area, you have 100% support. That is something that is invaluable for all the athletes coming up. I’m sure that all the guys that have been through my position will tell you that, no matter what, when you come home, you have full support from your community, city and state. It is something that I’ll always be proud of.”