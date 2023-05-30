Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Barboursville native Cam Jarvis and Kermit’s Davey Jude are in a great spot going into the final round of the 104th West Virginia Amateur Golf Championship on Wednesday at The Greenbrier resort.

Jarvis and Jude both shot 3-under-par 67 in the third round on Tuesday on the Meadows course, but Jarvis still holds a one-shot lead over Jude for the tournament at 1-under par.

