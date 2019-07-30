WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — It’s never been a question of ability for Chris Williams and his pursuit of a West Virginia Amateur title.
It’s been more about matching his length off the tee with a complementary short game and finding enough time to practice enough to be solid over the course of four days.
Through one round of the 100th State Amateur, it’s so far, so good.
Williams used an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 18th hole to cap a round of 3-under 67, claiming the lead by one shot over Hurricane’s Philip Reale and Wheeling’s Jacob Nickell after one round Tuesday on the Old White TPC at The Greenbrier.
The field will switch play over to the Meadows Course on Wednesday with a cut coming at the end of the day. Only the top 50 and ties will continue into Thursday and Friday.
Williams wasted no time getting started, birdieing each of the first two holes to gather some early momentum. Though he chased a driver that was a bit squirrelly at times on Tuesday, he was able to make clutch shots — and, in particular, putts — in riding that hot start all the way into the clubhouse.
“It gives you a little cushion starting off because on this course there’s not a lot of birdie opportunities,” said Williams, who lives in Scott Depot. “The greens are a little tough to read sometimes so it gives you a little cushion and you’re able to play a bit freer on the front nine and kind of get into a groove.”
A former standout at Winfield and player at WVU, Williams is no stranger to this stage, having finished as the runner up behind Sam O’Dell in 2017 at the Resort at Glade Springs, falling short by just two shots. His long game has always made him a threat, but on Tuesday it was his short game that helped save him.
Williams estimated that he hit five fairways during the round, but being so long off the tee he was well within range of the flag on most holes and that limited the damage the rough caused. He also jarred a 25-footer for par on No. 6 and an equally long putt for birdie on No. 7 to help sustain his round early.
On the par-5 12th, his drive was pulled left, and when playing a punch shot even further left of the trees he got an advantageous bounce from the cart path and rolled nearly all the way to the creek crossing in front of the green. He was able to pitch up and birdie from there, helping to negate a three-putt bogey on the par-4 14th.
“Those give you a little momentum,” Williams said. “It gives you a little confidence moving in — which usually I lack confidence on the greens.”
Williams had a 10:10 a.m. tee time, a full two hours earlier than some of the field’s other premier players, including Reale.
As the day wore on, hot temperatures and an ever-strengthening wind continued to dry things out, making greens faster.
Evan as Williams trudged through the backside of his round, the breeze picked up, making the early holes he got in a bigger and bigger advantage.
“It was quite a bit different the last six holes on the back nine,” Williams said. “The wind picked up and made some of those tee shots a little tighter and, yeah, it was pretty hot.”
Reale, meanwhile, a 35-year-old playing out of Hurricane and riding a four-year streak of top-10 finishes in the State Amateur, was also able to maintain a hot start. Birdies on No. 2, No. 5 and No. 17 were offset by a single three-putt hiccup at No. 18.
For Reale, it has been a longtime pursuit of the Greenbrier Trophy, won by his brother Anthony in 2007. He too has had some close calls, but after winning the Mid-Amateur championship a year ago and finishing fourth in this year’s West Virginia Open, he entered Tuesday as hot as anyone and was able to use that momentum to card a nice opening round.
“I hit it awesome today, I hit 17 greens [in regulation],” Reale said. “I’m not going to hit it much better than I did today. I’m happy where I am. I’m happy where my game is at for sure.”
With four-time and defending champion Sam O’Dell, 2014 winner Brian Anania and 2016 winner Alan Cooke all out and 13-time winner Pat Carter struggling to a 6-over 76, a golden opportunity is in front of the field. And any list of players capable of a breakthrough this week would have to start with Reale.
“Even with Sam in the field I feel like I have just as good a shot as anybody,” Reale said. “I hate that Sam’s not here, because he is the best, but without him here it obviously opens up the field a little bit. But I can’t worry about what everyone else is doing. If I keep doing what I’m doing, I’ll be pretty happy with wherever I finish.”
Nickell used birdies at 12, 13 and 17 to roll into the clubhouse with a 3-under inward nine to complete his 2-under 68.
A rising sophomore at Indianapolis and former standout at Wheeling Park, Nickell finds himself in some pretty lofty territory after the first day of play.
“The biggest part about the back nine were the par saves I made, they were really big,” Nickell said. “Those are the ones that really keep me going and build my confidence. I just kept it in the fairway, hit a lot of greens and gave myself a lot of looks at it so hopefully I can keep it going.”
Williams, Reale and Nickell were the only three players to card sub-par rounds on Tuesday while Milton’s Noah Mullens, Bridgeport’s Woody Woodward and Alum Creek’s Tad Tomblin all came in at even par.
Play was halted 22 minutes for weather starting at 4:20. Though thunderstorms threatened again late in the round, they never materialized.