Carter amateur 16(1)

Thirteen-time West Virginia Amateur champion Pat Carter of Hurricane shot a 3-under-par 67 Tuesday at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs to put himself in contention heading into Wednesday's final round.

 JENNY HARNISH | The Register-Herald

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Although he put himself back into contention with his round of 3-under-par 67 on the Meadows Course on Tuesday, Pat Carter hasn’t yet won anything in the 103rd West Virginia Amateur.

The bragging rights he took with him to dinner after Tuesday's third round, however, may have felt as good as anything.

