WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — At 9 over par after Wednesday’s second round at the 100th West Virginia Amateur, 13-time champion Pat Carter isn’t exactly where he wanted to be.
But while he may be in a standing eight count, he’s not completely out of it just yet.
Carter entered the week confident and says it hasn’t been anything in his swing that has cost him over the first two days.
“I think I hit it well both days, I’m just not accustomed to making mental mistakes like I have these two days,” Carter said. “Those are two of the highest scores I could’ve shot, but that’s golf. When you think you’re hitting it really, really well and all of the sudden you’re 3 or 4 over, it’s kind of frustrating. You’ve just kind of got to grind it out and I grinded it out today.”
Carter went without a birdie on Tuesday’s round on the Old White TPC. He managed a pair of them on Wednesday on a rugged Meadows Course, but also had three bogeys and a double bogey to settle with a round of 3-over 73.
By the time second-round play ended, Carter found himself 12 shots back of leader Woody Woodward. But with both courses offering plenty of unique challenges and obstacles, anything can happen, though Carter admitted it would take two fairly special rounds to claw back into contention.
“Just got to shoot two 3 or 4 unders the rest of the week and you never know,” Carter said. “These two courses are tough and I haven’t given up yet.
“I’ve driven the ball really well. I think I’ve driven the ball out of play on one hole. I was in great position today but I’ve made two birdies in two days. Got to get the ball in the hole.”
•••
By the time the smoke cleared on Wednesday, Carter’s 3 over didn’t look bad. At all.
Neither did Philip Reale’s identical round of 73. Reale is in better shape for the tournament after an opening 2-under 68 and his two-day total of 1 over has him in third place, four shots out of the lead.
Both players have been around the Amateur for quite some time. Before last year, the Meadows Course wasn’t part of the West Virginia Amateur; instead, the Greenbrier Course alternated with the Old White TPC.
After the massive flooding of 2017, the Meadows was redone and adopted five holes from the Greenbrier Course, and in its Amateur debut a year ago left players a bit befuddled as they adjusted to the new trek.
That trend seems to be continuing this year as, by all accounts, the Meadows offers a perfect yin to the Old White’s yang. Carter and Reale spoke to some of those differences after their rounds on Wednesday.
“The bunkering is very severe,” Carter said of the Meadows. “Most of your shots in the bunkers go up against the walls. And the hole locations today were very difficult. They moved some tees up but on the holes they moved up, they tucked the pins.”
“I think it’s a little more target [golf], you need to be smart off the tee,” Reale said. “All of the bunkers out there are pot bunkers and as firm as they are they’re running up to the edge. You’re in jail if you go in them, so you’ve got to be smart about keeping them out of the bunkers.
“There’s a lot of holes out there where you’ve got to hit golf shots, not just pound it and find it and hit it again. You’ve got to be selective with where you’re being aggressive.”
•••
While under-par rounds were few and far between on Wednesday, there were some to be found and anything near even was a good score.
One such round was posted by 16-year-old Todd Duncan, a rising junior at Shady Spring High School who won the West Virginia Junior Amateur earlier this year.
Duncan had it all the way down to 4 under as he made the turn but a double bogey on the 12th hole hindered his progress a bit. Still, he came in with a round of 2-under 68 to get to 5 over for the tournament, and as Carter said earlier this week, anything could happen.
“I played well, had a bounce back from [Tuesday],” Duncan said. “[Tuesday] I hit in seven or eight fairway bunkers and there aren’t as many on this course. Today I got the good breaks, that’s how golf works.”
Duncan, who has college golf aspirations, said he’s carried a lot of momentum and confidence since taming The Raven on July 9 and 10 to claim a Junior Amateur crown.
“I played solid up there, it’s a real tough course, but it gave me a lot of confidence coming into this tournament with a lot of good players in the field,” Duncan said.