WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Philip Reale said he still has nightmares about a putt that slipped wayward on the 72nd hole of the 2019 West Virginia Amateur, one that relegated him to a three-man playoff that was eventually won by Mason Williams.
Thanks to a dream round on Tuesday, Reale is in a perfect position to exorcise those demons.
Getting jump-started with an eagle at No. 4, Reale rolled in four more birdies against just one bogey in a round of 5-under-par 65 and sits at 5 under for the tournament, good enough for sole possession of the lead by one shot over Chris Williams at the 102nd West Virginia Amateur at The Greenbrier resort.
Reale started the day on the Meadows Course in the final group alongside Williams and defending champion Alex Easthom, with the latter two holding the two-round lead at 1 under par. Williams’ day was a roller coaster worthy of Cedar Point construction, but Reale was rock-steady, rolling in putts and making several clutch recovery shots on the back nine to put himself in the catbird seat heading into Wednesday’s final round on the Old White TPC.
“The first two days I didn’t hit it well at all, today I started hitting it better,” Reale said. “The putting has been great, consistent ... I’m seeing the lines well. If I keep doing that, I’ll be all right, and if I strike it like I did today, I didn’t strike it perfect today, but I didn’t strike it bad.”
While Reale was cooking, Williams was unraveling with a bogey-triple bogey-bogey stretch on Nos. 2-4. After Reale’s eagle moved him to 2 under on No. 4, Williams had gone from a share of the lead to six shots back in under an hour.
Yet he recovered, catching fire in the nick of time with birdies at holes 7, 9, 13, 14, 15 and 18, with an eagle at No. 8, to finish with an improbable 3-under 67. All told, Williams was 8 under over his final 12 holes.
Playing alongside Reale, who was on from the start, it would have been easy for Williams to come apart completely, but as it turned out, he had a little experience with such a round to fall back on.
“I’ve had one, it was in college golf, I hit two out of bounds on a par-5 and made nine and ended up shooting 2 under, so I kind of had that in the back of my head,” Williams said. “Phil didn’t miss the first few holes so it makes you go at pins and start making putts, that’s all you can do.”
And that’s exactly what he did.
Easthom, meanwhile, was riding Reale’s momentum early, making the turn at 3 under for the day before back-to-back bogeys at 11 and 12 paired with seven pars sent him to the clubhouse with a round of 1-under 69. He’s now 2 under for the tournament and tied for third with Joseph Kalaksey, who shot a 4-under 66 Tuesday.
By virtue of finishing first, Kalaskey, a former George Washington High School standout and current Marshall player, will join Williams and Reale in the final group.
Still, Easthom, who will look to recapture what he did a year ago in the final round of the Old White to hold off the field by a single stroke, is in a good position, and even playing in the penultimate group, he knows he’s squarely within striking distance.
“A lot can happen tomorrow, I like where I’m at,” Easthom said. “I didn’t shoot myself out of it. Through three rounds you’re just looking for positioning, so I like where I’m at.”
Kalaskey’s Marshall teammate Noah Mullens also put a solid round together on Tuesday, shooting a 3-under 67, and he has sole possession of fifth place at 1 under for the tournament. Bridgeport’s Hutson Chandler was at 4 under for the day and 3 under for the tournament standing on the 18th tee, but hit his drive into the water and four-putted for a costly closing triple-bogey. He’s at even for the tournament in sixth.
Rounding out the top 10, Falling Waters’ Ryan Crabtree (plus-2) is in seventh with Christian Boyd, Howie Peterson and Isaiah Zaccheo in a three-way tie for eighth.
Reale, now 37 years old with his second child on the way, is again on the doorstep of his first West Virginia Amateur win. His brother, Anthony, won the event in 2007.
All of the close calls, especially 2019, still linger. But Reale said it wouldn’t be those experiences that would be helpful on Wednesday. Instead, stepping onto a comfortable course with added years of life perspective will be the things he relies on.
“We’re finishing on the Old White, which is traditionally a better golf course for me -- I love the Old White,” Reale said. “The only thing I take away from [2019] is that I know I’ve grown since then and perform a little bit better under pressure situations than I did two years ago.”
John D. Francisco, a 19-year-old from Shepherdstown, teed off first on Tuesday morning and proceeded to fire a 6-under-par 64, matching the competitive course record set by Mason Williams in the aforementioned final round in 2019. The round catapulted Francisco up the leaderboard 30 spots from a tie for 43rd to 13th.