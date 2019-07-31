WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Over the course of the first two days of the 100th West Virginia Amateur at The Greenbrier, Woody Woodward and Noah Mullens formed a nice rapport as playing partners.
After the two shot solid rounds on a largely chaotic day, they’ll continue that in the final grouping.
Woodward turned in Wednesday’s best round on the Meadows Course, carding a 3-under-par 67 with Mullens not far behind with a 1-under 69, and after both shot even par during Tuesday’s first round, they’ll enter round three in first and second place, respectively.
Philip Reale, who finished his round about the same time Woodward and Mullens were teeing off, will join them in the final group after following up a round of 2 under on Tuesday with a 3 over on Wednesday to sit at 1 over for the tournament. That’s good enough for sole possession of third place.
Woodward regained his amateur status last weekend, having to sit a year after deciding to come back after turning pro for a while. Through two rounds, he’s been in good form and after a rocky bogey-par-bogey start on Wednesday, he got hot as most of the rest of the field just tried to avoid a free fall.
“Weird start scorecard-wise, I hit it great,” Woodward said. “Took me a little while to adjust to the putting surfaces, but we got it going nicely, it was pretty fun.”
The former Wake Forest player used birdies on five and six and then eagled the par-5 eighth to get his round jump-started. After a bogey on 10, he birdied 11 and 13 and guided it in the rest of the way with all pars on a day that pars were largely golden.
Woodward has had a couple close calls at the Amateur before, especially in 2014 as he played in the final group with eventual winner Brian Anania before an errant drive on the 13th hole of the Old White TPC derailed him.
After turning pro for a while, wrist injuries took their toll and now, back in the Amateur field, he couldn’t look much more comfortable or ready to finally break through in the state’s biggest event.
“With as little competitive golf as I’ve played over the last two years, to sit where I’m at, I’m pretty happy,” Woodward said.
Mullens, meanwhile, a former standout at Cabell Midland and a rising junior at Southern Wesleyan in South Carolina, has also remained rock solid. His round on Wednesday consisted of two bogeys, three birdies and none of the high numbers that bit so many players throughout the day.
“I was super happy to get in with 69,” Mullens said. “I just hit a lot of fairways today and whenever I made a mistake I just kind of minimized the damage. I had to settle for a couple bogeys, but I just kind of kept it in play.”
First-round leader Chris Williams of Scott Depot struggled from the gate Wednesday and, despite notching birdies on eight, 10 and 13, four double bogeys signified his struggles off the tee. He limped in with a 7-over 77 and is now at 4 over for the tournament, seven back and in a tie for eighth.
“I had four bad swings that ended up in doubles,” Williams said. “Mainly I just couldn’t get off the tee. I was punching out every hole, grinding to make pars — it’s just hard to play good when you’re hitting it like that off the tee.”
All of the aforementioned players played as part of the afternoon wave, with Williams teeing off right as Reale was finishing up on the 18th.
Reale, playing out of Hurricane, entered the day at 2 under, one back of Williams and, like many, he struggled a bit on Wednesday. But after making the turn at 3 over, he was able to bring it in the rest of the way at even to finish with a 3-over 73.
“I didn’t hit it as well as I did [Tuesday],” Reale said. “Holes are tucked, course is firm, wind is blowing a hair and this is the first time I’ve seen the course since we played it last year.
“Overall, I didn’t shoot myself out of it. Still right there, 1 over for the tournament. Two days to play, that’s a lot of golf.”
While Woodward is very familiar with late groupings in the final rounds of the Amateur, Mullens isn’t. With Woodward in his mid-20s and Mullens just approaching his third year of college golf, the two are certainly at different stages in their lives.
But the two seemed comfortable and both said the play of the other helped them over the first two days.
“It gives you the opportunity to see where balls are going, you can kind of club off of guys if you get a rapport with them,” Woodward said. “Noah is a fantastic young player, he’s got a lot of room ahead of him to grow and I’m looking forward to see if he can grind out a couple more good years and see what he can do.”
“I’ve really enjoyed playing with him the last two days and I think we’ve kind of helped each other to play well,” Mullens added.
Shady Spring’s Landon Perry carded a solid round of 1 under on Wednesday and is tied for fourth at 2 over for the tournament with Huntington’s Cam Roam, who shot 1 over on Wednesday. Rising George Washington senior Joseph Kalaskey also shot 1 under and is at 3 over for the tournament, in a tie for sixth with Hedgesville’s Owen Elliott. Williams is joined in a tie for eighth by Jacob Nickell, Mason Williams and Bryan Myers,
Fifty-two players made the cut which came at plus 13 for the tournament. A weather delay came for the second straight day on Wednesday and lasted an hour and 11 minutes during the afternoon wave.