Over the last week, one by one, nearly everything related to sports has shut down in the face of the growing threat of the coronavirus.
But at least one area organization plans to soldier on – at least for now.
The West Virginia Golf Association sent out a release Friday stating its intent to continue to prepare for the opening of its season as scheduled, starting with the organization’s Two-Person Scramble Championship at Stonewall Resort on April 4th and 5th.
“Right now, we feel like it’s the best decision is to try and stay positive and we think we can get out there and play golf with some alterations to our procedures,” WVGA executive director Brad Ullman said.
Those alterations include several aspects, right down to the customary handshake between players at the end of rounds. Those will now be replaced by tips of the cap.
Also, player meetings will be eliminated, physical scorecards will be replaced by electronic versions as to limit the physical passing of materials from player to player. Buffet lunches will be scrapped in favor of to-go boxes that players can eat on the course or elsewhere in an effort to promote recommended social distancing.
“It’s important that we all work together in this crazy time and we want to do what’s best,” Ullman said. “We really think that getting out there and playing golf is a good thing, but at the same time, we’re not playing golf yet.
“Competitions are not until the first week of April and things I’m sure will change and we will get together as a group and make the best decisions possible.”
The golf industry as a whole is in a bit of a unique position – and one that could lead to financial successes as other areas of entertainment continue to become unavailable. A golfer brings his or her own equipment and plays on a course that is spread out over several acres of land.
Everything seems to be in a state of flux as more news comes in about the spreading virus by the day. But for now, there’s an opportunity for golf to serve as a much-needed avenue of escape.
“We hope the game of golf is a vehicle that is used to get troubling times off people’s minds for a little while,” Ullman said. “We’ve been talking with golf pros and managers around the state and they’re eager to get golfers out and playing and they’ve made preparations for staff with cleaning supplies and/or regiments to assure steering wheels on golf carts are clean and etc. Hopefully people feel golf is a way to be outside, enjoy the weather and take part in a recreational activity.”
Aside from individual championships, the WVGA also sustains multiple tours including the organization’s Senior Series and Amateur Tour.
So far, Ullman said the participation numbers are right in line with where they were in 2019, thought that could change moving forward. He also stressed the importance of proceeding with caution with the Senior Series and the WVGA’s First Tee of West Virginia events, which includes clinics for children.
“We are definitely concerned about our very successful Senior Series and we have to make sure we do the right thing with our population of aging golfers,” Ullman said. “The First Tee of West Virginia kick-starts in mid-April and currently, we’re still planning on conducting our programs across the state but with several precautionary measures.”
Ullman said the status of the First Tee could also change depending on what happens with schools in the coming weeks. He said that the input of the state board of education, Gov. Jim Justice and the health department would be taken into serious consideration before moving forward with youth programs.
Following the Two-Person Scramble, the next championship on the schedule is the Junior Match Play held at Parkersburg Country Club on May 9th and 10th with a couple of qualifiers for the event scheduled in the weeks before.