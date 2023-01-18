Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Basketball season in the Kanawha Valley won't be over after the state tournament this year. 

The Basketball League, a minor league basketball organization that began in 2018 with eight teams, expanded to 53 teams starting in 2023 and West Virginia Grind was part of that expansion. 

