Basketball season in the Kanawha Valley won't be over after the state tournament this year.
The Basketball League, a minor league basketball organization that began in 2018 with eight teams, expanded to 53 teams starting in 2023 and West Virginia Grind was part of that expansion.
West Virginia Grind will play its games in the Walker Convocation Center at West Virginia State University.
According to the schedule on The Basketball League's website, WV Grind will play 24 games, starting with a road trip that begins on March 19 vs. Flint United (Flint, Michigan) at Jamestown Community College in Jamestown, New York.
WV Grind will play three road games before starting its home slate on April 1 against the Glass City Wranglers (Toledo, Ohio).
Half of WV Grind's games will be at home, meaning the team plays 12 home games.
WV Grind will be part of the Midwest Conference, which has 14 teams, making it the second-largest conference in the league.
The team is coached by Stonewall Jackson High and West Virginia State alumnus Wayne Casey. Casey has plenty of local basketball background, playing at West Virginia State from 1985-89.
Casey, a special education teacher at West Side Middle School, had an illustrious career at WVSU. Casey scored 2,152 points for the Yellow Jackets and was inducted into the WVSU Hall of Fame in 2000.
"I think it's going to be really exciting," Casey said. "It's something that we haven't had in a long time since the Charleston Gunners [of the Premier Basketball League from 2011-12]. Hopefully we'll get people involved and get the community involved and get rolling. I think it's going to be really exciting, fast-paced basketball. I'm looking forward to it."
WV Grind does not have a set roster. A free-agent camp is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 28 and 29 at Teays Valley Christian School.
"We have pretty good feedback from 29 guys so far," Casey said. "We're looking to sign guys that come back from overseas, guys from the local area that are seniors graduating. Anybody that's played pro ball before this and anybody who has aspirations of playing pro ball."
Casey has plenty of post-college basketball experience.
"I coached at Fairmont State, South Charleston High School for six years, and I coached in the [Premier Basketball League] for a couple of years and I played overseas for 12 years, so I have basketball background," Casey said.