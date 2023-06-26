Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON – Jack Michael posted the lone par round of the day Monday and leads two golfers by a stroke in the boys championship after the opening round in the West Virginia Junior Amateur at Guyan Golf and Country Club.

Michael, a Huntington resident and Guyan member who plays for Cabell Midland High School, shot 71 as he notched two birdies against two bogeys on the sunny, windy day. Grouped at 72 are Jackson Woodburn of Scott Depot and Adam Gill of Wheeling. Solas Chinn-Kreiner (Morgantown) is next at 73 and Carson O’Dell (Hurricane) follows at 74.

