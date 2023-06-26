Taylor Sargent, of Milton, W.Va., left, shakes hands with Kerri-Anne Cook, of Oceana, W.Va., during the first round of the 2023 WV Junior Amatuer Championship golf tournament on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Tommy Evans, of Charles Town, W.Va., reacts following a putt during the first round of the 2023 WV Junior Amatuer Championship golf tournament on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Jackson Woodburn, of Hurricane, right, returns after putting on hole five with Jace Lancaster, of Clarksburg, W.Va., during the first round of the 2023 WV Junior Amatuer Championship golf tournament on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Kerri-Anne Cook, of Oceana, W.Va., left, and Savannah Hawkins, of Hurricane, W.Va., wait together at hole sixteen during the first round of the 2023 WV Junior Amatuer Championship golf tournament on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Savannah Hawkins, of Hurricane, W.Va., putts on hole sixteen during the first round of the 2023 WV Junior Amatuer Championship golf tournament on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Jack Michael, of Huntington, left, watches Campbell Koegler, of Wheeling, attempt to putt on hole six during the first round of the 2023 WV Junior Amatuer Championship golf tournament on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON – Jack Michael posted the lone par round of the day Monday and leads two golfers by a stroke in the boys championship after the opening round in the West Virginia Junior Amateur at Guyan Golf and Country Club.
Michael, a Huntington resident and Guyan member who plays for Cabell Midland High School, shot 71 as he notched two birdies against two bogeys on the sunny, windy day. Grouped at 72 are Jackson Woodburn of Scott Depot and Adam Gill of Wheeling. Solas Chinn-Kreiner (Morgantown) is next at 73 and Carson O’Dell (Hurricane) follows at 74.
Taylor Sargent, who is from Milton and just finished at Cabell Midland, leads the girls championship by two shots over Kerri-Anne Cook (Oceana). Sargent shot 73 and Cooke, winner of this division in 2021, carded a 75.
“No wild swings,” Michael said, referring to some wild shots he endured in the AJGA NRP Bluegrass Junior two weeks ago at Bellefonte Country Club in Kentucky. “Today I hit the driver great. Wedges okay, got to get the putting going more. Putted the ball well, but over the edges. Didn’t play my best. Overall, pretty solid.”
Michael got the two bogeys on par-3s, Nos. 15 and 7. He got them back with birdies on the fourth and fifth holes, both par-4s. He said it was a bit more difficult as he finished in a swirling wind.
“It was tough,” he said. “Put a good one together tomorrow and see what happens. Drop some putts and hit simple wedges better.”
Gill, who plays for Linsly School, strung together three birdies against four bogeys. The fourth came at the par-4 ninth to put him a shot back.
Woodburn, who plays for Winfield High, racked up a round-high five birdies. He, like Michael, started on the back and stood 5-over through eight holes. He birdied No. 18 and started his front with birdies on the par-5 first and par-4 second. He also made birdies on the sixth and ninth holes to offset a bogey at the tough par-3 seventh.
Chinn-Kreiner went plus-3 on his front and had two bogeys on the back along with two birdies. O’Dell’s day consisted of three birdies against six bogeys.
Sargent is seeking her first state junior title. Savannah Hawkins (Hurricane) won in 2020 and 2022. Cooke won in a playoff against Hawkins in 2021.
Sargent had two bogeys and one birdie on the front. On the back, she took bogey on three of her first four holes and then rebounded with two birdies and a clutch par save on the ninth.
“Left a couple out there,” Sargent said. “I do that every round.”