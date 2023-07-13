Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Prep sports spring ph4

Whether metal, plastic and wood can be watered down may be the concern of some West Virginia high school personnel.

It’s not some experiment in the chemistry lab, but a conversation about championship trophies in the board room. The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday approved a step toward creating a fourth class in high school baseball, cheerleading, football, softball and volleyball. Boys and girls basketball expanded to four classes in 2021.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

