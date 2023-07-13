Whether metal, plastic and wood can be watered down may be the concern of some West Virginia high school personnel.
It’s not some experiment in the chemistry lab, but a conversation about championship trophies in the board room. The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday approved a step toward creating a fourth class in high school baseball, cheerleading, football, softball and volleyball. Boys and girls basketball expanded to four classes in 2021.
Those in favor of an additional class say more kids will compete and win state titles. Those against say a fourth class would water down the meaning of winning a state title. Those in favor of remaining at three classes also say West Virginia doesn’t have enough schools to justify another class.
Wayne athletic director and football coach Tom Harmon said he’s in favor of trying to better balance classes and increase participation. Wayne is Class AAA in basketball and Class AA in most other sports.
“There are certainly differences in the geographic makeup of schools in West Virginia,” Harmon said. “Factor that in with economic conditions and you have an imbalance at times. We have schools with 2,000 students competing against 1,000, and schools with 500 competing with 1,000. Double is double.”
Spring Valley athletic director Tim George said the idea is a good one if handled correctly.
“The members of the Board of Control want to do what’s best for our kids,” George said. “The overwhelming majority voted to expand to four classes, giving students the chance to compete for state championships, while addressing the enrollment gaps and balancing the playing field for more rural schools.”
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission is expected to survey member programs before making changes. The WVSSAC Board of Control, comprised of representatives from member schools, approved possible expansion to four classes for sports in April.
An additional class, if approved, wouldn’t be implemented before the 2024-2025 athletic seasons.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association features seven classes in football and four in most other sports.
WVSSAC assistant executive director Wayne Ryan said basketball showed the benefits of a fourth class. He pointed to Ripley and Hampshire as schools that made the state tournament in Class AAA but likely wouldn’t have in Class AAAA.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.