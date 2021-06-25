BRIDGEPORT — A full 17 years ahead of pace in his quest for 17 titles, David Bradshaw, who for a long time was mum on the subjects of history and Sam Snead, is becoming more open about the Open.
Bradshaw claimed his 12th West Virginia Open title on Friday at Pete Dye Golf Club at age 38, 17 years younger than Snead was when he won his 12th in 1967, and Bradshaw has won all 12 of his in the last 18 years.
Yet another step closer to Snead, Bradshaw said that each win adds a little more significance to the mark.
“A little more because when you’re at eight or something, it just seems so far away,” Bradshaw said. “But now, I’m one away from hitting the teens. It’s real.
“It’s a fun thing to chase down. [Snead’s] 82 PGA Tour wins is never going to happen, so this is as good as it gets, I guess.”
It’s become almost formulaic — Bradshaw feels it out in round one, makes a big move in round two and plays steady in round three while everyone else is forced to try and go low, which usually leads to going high. That was certainly the case again this week as Bradshaw carried a three-stroke advantage into the final round and made 13 pars, three birdies and two bogeys to cruise to the finish line.
Call it intimidation. Call it something else. But Bradshaw’s presence at the top of the leaderboard certainly changes things for other players in the field trying to dethrone him.
“That’s really what it is, they know I’m probably not going to make a big number and come back to them, so they know they have to keep pushing and pushing,” Bradshaw said.
Woody Woodward, who crept to within one shot of Bradshaw during the final nine on Friday, said in a way, being in a position forced to go for broke is easier, mentally. The difficult part is executing shot after shot, hole after hole.
“The good news is you know he’s not going to come back so you know what you’ve got to do, you’ve got to lace ’em up and play some golf,” Woodward said. “You’ve got to make six or seven birdies to have a chance. I was there on the front. I was sitting pretty, one back on the [second] tee. I love my chances from there, I wish we could tee it back up.”
Woodward is on a long, long list of golfers over the past near two decades that have had similar thoughts after the final round of the Open. Kenny Hess won in 2020, but Bradshaw, who was awaiting knee surgery a couple of weeks after, was less than 100 percent and never had a share of the lead. Christian Brand picked up back-to-back victories in 2014 and 2015, but he didn’t play this week. Other than Brand, no one has been able to go get Bradshaw when he’s leading, at least since Jonathan Clark won his last Open in 2012.
“I think he’s got the intimidation factor,” WVGA Executive Director Brad Ullman said. “He’s so consistent. He hits fairways, he’s a great putter — his consistency is what puts him over the edge. A lot of the other golfers here are playing catchup and trying to go that little bit extra and sometimes that puts them in a bad spot and results in double-bogey or worse.”
No one outside of Snead and Bradshaw has won more than five, with Snead’s reign coming sporadically between PGA Tour obligations over the course of 37 years. Snead claimed victories in five different decades, winning three Opens in the 1930s, two in the ’40s, three in the ’50s, five in the ’60s and his final four from 1970-73.
In terms of an isolated time period of domination, Bradshaw is in uncharted waters with Snead never winning 12 in an 18-year span. And with each new trophy, Bradshaw continues to elbow his way into the conversation on a state-open level.
“The one thing I like to look at is, we know the history of Sam Snead and how many times he’s won this and obviously, the greatest golfer ever, but that was decades ago,” Ullman said. “When you sit back and think about it, we’re witnessing some of the most significant history in the West Virginia Open. For him to have won 12 times by the age of 38 and Snead was 55 … I know he’s got a lot more left in the bag and I know he’s going to be around for a while. That’s a neat thing seeing that kind of history being made right in front of us. It makes us pretty lucky.”
After Friday’s round, long after the trophy presentation and after most players had cleared the premises, Bradshaw stood on the practice green with Mason Williams, the 2019 Amateur champion and Friday’s runner-up giving the Georgia Southern golfer some pointers after Williams had asked.
And while Bradshaw may not give any breaks on the golf course, he’s giving other players a target — and a few tips here and there.
“He’s enhancing the future of our competitive golfers, I think,” Ullman said. “Because people get the desire to work hard and try to be at that level.”