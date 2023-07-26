West Virginia’s top men’s golfers gathered at Berry Hills Country Club on Wednesday for the first round of the 90th West Virginia Open Championship.
Like the 90-plus degree temperatures, multiple former West Virginia prep standouts were in a red-hot competition for good position after the first day of play.
After the first round, Todd Duncan, Ryan Bilby, Bosten Miller and Mason Williams compose a four-way tie at 2-under on the par-70 course.
Among the seven-way tie for fifth at 1-under 69 is defending champion Christian Brand.
Duncan is a WVU junior who was a three-time state champion at Shady Spring High, while Bilby is going into his third year at Marshall after he won two state titles at Brooke High.
Duncan, who is in his fifth West Virginia Open, tallied 12 pars, four birdies and two bogeys.
Duncan, who teed off on 10, got off to a shaky start as he bogeyed 11 before achieving par or better on the next seven holes until he reached the turn, where he recorded his second and final bogey on the first hole. After his second bogey, Duncan made three birdies over the final eight holes.
“I didn’t really have my best stuff today,” Duncan said. “I didn’t hit it as good as I would have liked to. I missed a couple putts, but I found a way to score not having my stuff. Posting 2-under with how I play, I’m pretty thrilled with that.”
Bilby, on the other hand, got off to a hot start. Bilby birdied the first hole, made par on the second and third holes, eagled the par-5 fourth hole and birdied the fifth hole.
The strong start lessened the blow of a triple bogey on 14. Overall, Bilby tallied five birdies, 11 pars and two bogeys.
“I got off to a really good start,” Bilby said. “I was 4-under through five or something like that. I played fine the rest of the day. I tripled 14 on the back. It was a really bad break. Besides that, it was a great day. I made a lot of putts, missed a couple I could have made.”
Bilby said the eagle on No. 4 set the tone for the rest of his round.
“It was a driver and 7-iron 12 feet to the pin, and I just made the putt,” Bilby said. “It settled me in. It set the tone, and I birdied 5 right after it too.”
Miller played high school golf at Capital before playing collegiately at Marshall. He played in the West Virginia Open yearly prior to medical school. Now a radiologist, Miller is in his first Open in nearly a decade as he just moved back to West Virginia after residency in Tampa, Florida.
“Back in the day, I played from when I was 15 or 16 to when I was probably 24 or 25,” Miller said. “I probably played in all of them. I’ve been back here a year. In med school, I had time to play and I still did OK. In residency, I didn’t have a whole lot of time to play. I was playing once a month or less. So now I’m playing a lot more and trying to get back into it.”
Stories you might like
Miller seemed to be right back into the swing of things. He made 16 pars and two birdies Wednesday. He did not record a bogey.
“I hit it really well,” Miller said. “I had a lot of opportunities. I didn’t really make many putts, but I went up and down a few times. I missed off the tee a few times, but nothing real bad. Just happy with the way I played.”
Williams, who just finished his college career at Georgia Southern, was a four-time all-stater at Bridgeport and won two individual state titles as a high schooler. Williams was 2022-23 first-team All-Sun Belt in his fifth and final year with the Eagles.
Williams is the lone pro among the four leaders. He got off to a rough start with bogeys on No. 3 and No. 7 and didn’t make his first birdie until the ninth hole.
Williams stormed back on the back nine, though, as he made four of his five birdies and didn’t bogey.
“It definitely was not the best of starts,” Williams said. “I hit it over the green on 3. It snowballed from there; made a quick double. I guess I just stayed pretty patient with myself and knew that the golf course is gettable if you play patient.
“It’s not like I was playing badly. I had a lot of big numbers early, and I just had to settle down a little bit.”
Brand wasn’t thrilled with his first round as he tallied nine pars, five birdies and four bogeys. But the Capital graduate who was teammates with Miller has plenty of experience at Berry Hills.
“It was up and down,” Brand said. “I hit a lot of great shots, and I hit a lot of poor shots. Sometimes I look like a former tour pro, and sometimes I look like a State Farm agent. It was just kind of a mix of both worlds.”
Brand was atop the leaderboard for much of the day, but three bogeys on the back nine hurt his first-round score.
“I kind of finished on a sour note,” Brand said. “If you give me one shot back of the lead after the first round, I probably just would have taken it and gone. You can’t win it on the first day.”
RECORD PURSE: For the tournament’s 21 pros, there’s a first-place prize of $14,000. This year’s purse of $60,000 is the largest in West Virginia Open history. That may bode well for the pros who play the best, as an amateur has not won the Open since 2001, when David Bradshaw won his first.
Williams, the lone pro atop the leaderboard, said he isn’t thinking about the cash prize.
“In my experience, it’s hard to look at the purse and look at the first-place prize,” Williams said. “If you start thinking about how much each shot costs and all of that stuff, it’ll just add to the stress level.”