Before Friday, an amateur golfer hadn't won the West Virginia Open since David Bradshaw in 2004.
The 19-year streak of professional champions came to an end at Berry Hills Country Club as 20-year-old rising Marshall University junior Ryan Bilby totaled a 10-under-par 200 to win the 90th West Virginia Open by two strokes.
Bilby, a two-time prep state champion at Brooke High School, bested his professional competition in runner-up Mason Williams (8-under 202).
Defending champion Christian Brand of Hurricane earned third (2-under 208) while Pat Carter of Huntington and Will Evans of Charleston tied for fourth (even-par 210).
The last time an amateur won the West Virginia Open, Bilby was just a year old.
"It's just amazing," Bilby said, holding the glass first-place trophy while standing on the ninth green. "It still doesn't feel real. Even now. I don't know if it ever will. I've been playing great all summer. I had high expectations coming in, and it ended up going pretty well."
Williams and Bilby were tied going into the final round. Each shot a 68 in the first round and a 67 in the second.
Bilby turned on the afterburners at the most critical time, shooting a 65 in Friday's third round, which topped Williams' 67. The 65 was the lowest score of the tournament.
Williams, a Bridgeport High and Georgia Southern graduate who just turned pro, wasn't disappointed with his performance.
"Sometimes you just get beat," Williams said. "I played good golf. I shot 67 and 67 the last two rounds on a pretty tough golf course with tough winds. Sometimes you finish second."
Bilby shot birdie or better on five holes, including an eagle on No. 13, and had just one bogey. For the week, he carded four bogeys and one triple in 54 holes.
The lone bogey for Bilby on Friday happened on his first hole of the round, the par-4 10th.
After the bogey, Bilby locked in.
"It kind of woke me up," Bilby said. "I hit a bad tee shot, and I just kind of woke up and realized where I was and what I had a chance to do today. It happened. It worked. I woke up. I made an eagle on 13."
Bilby cruised through the next eight holes with three birdies, but he ran into some trouble on the par-5 fourth. Bilby's tee shot was errant and went into the woods.
After a search, the ball was not found. Bilby was penalized a stroke and hit a second tee shot, which went straight down the fairway. Bilby's fourth stroke found the green, and his fifth found the hole.
Bilby turned a potentially lead-blowing situation into a par.
"Essentially, I was trying to make 6," Bilby said. "Just wanted to hit the green and two-putt and limit the damage. I hit a great 7-iron after my second tee shot. It was a really fast, downhill putt. I just kind of hoped the hole got in the way, and it did. That was huge."
Williams simply gave Bilby credit.
"Ryan played unbelievable golf," Williams said. "He had a lot of clutch par saves out there. He hit one out of bounds on 4 and made par. Hat's off to him. It was very gritty out there. Made a lot of clutch par putts down the stretch."
The performance by Bilby, who has played in the tournament at least five times, was a far cry from his 9-over 225, a tie for 19th, in last year's Open. Bilby's putter was a large part of his weeklong success.
"I was just seeing my lines really well," Bilby said. "When you hit the lines and you're seeing them well, they go in. A lot of them went in today. It was a good day to do it too."
The lead group got through 15 holes before a severe thunderstorm rolled into the area. They were on the seventh green when play was suspended for an hour and 12 minutes.
Once Bilby took the course again, he picked up right where he left off.
"I wasn't happy to hear the horn," Bilby said of the delay. "It was just like a mental reset. I went in there and sat down and hung out with my parents and a couple buddies. I just went out and went right back to it. I had an 80-foot putt after the rain delay. I think it was for the better."
After pars on 7 and 8, Bilby had a two-stroke lead over Williams, who birdied 8 to gain a stroke.
With a two-shot lead, Bilby wasn't necessarily in the clear going to the ninth hole. On Thursday, Williams ended his round with an eagle on 9.
A day later, Williams birdied, and Bilby's birdie cliched the title.
Bradshaw, a 12-time winner, has been in Bilby's shoes and was impressed with what he saw.
"He played great," Bradshaw said. "He's the only person in double digits under par. Very well-earned. Hopefully it'll be a good little beginning of the Marshall golf season and kind of get him going and make an impact on a national scale."
Bilby will certainly have bragging rights among his Thundering Herd teammates.
"Oh, am I ever," Bilby said. "No, they're so supportive. I love all of them. They're like brothers. Obviously I can have bragging rights, but we're just going to celebrate and they're just going to be supportive."
It wasn't the first trophy the Division I golfer hoisted this week. Bilby and teammate Joseph Kalaksey won the Kalkreuth Amateur at Oglebay on Sunday.
"We won as a team and I won myself, and we came straight here [to Charleston] Sunday night," Bilby said. "We didn't get in until like [1 a.m.]. It was a long week."
Bilby said he intends to compete in the 91st West Virginia Open next year.