Before Friday, an amateur golfer hadn't won the West Virginia Open since David Bradshaw in 2004. 

The 19-year streak of professional champions came to an end at Berry Hills Country Club as 20-year-old rising Marshall University junior Ryan Bilby totaled a 10-under-par 200 to win the 90th West Virginia Open by two strokes. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.