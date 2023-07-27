When Mason Williams posted a 3-under-par 67 in the second round of the 90th West Virginia Open Championship on Thursday at a breezy Berry Hills Country Club, Ryan Bilby knew he had work to do.
Williams, a professional from Bridgeport, tallied two eagles in the second round, one of which came on his final hole as he posted a 3 on the par-5 ninth hole. He is now 5-under at 135 through two rounds.
Bilby, a Marshall golfer going into his junior year, matched Williams shot for shot.
Bilby and Williams both posted a 68 in the opening round and were among four leaders after 18 holes.
Bilby didn't have two eagles, but his five birdies kept him right alongside Williams. Bilby also posted a 67 to tie Williams for the lead after two rounds as the two sit atop the leaderboard at 5-under total.
In third place is Will Evans of Charleston (3-under), followed by Todd Duncan of Daniels and David Bradshaw of Harpers Ferry, who are tied for fourth (2-under).
South Charleston's Joseph Kalaskey and Parkersburg's Kenny Hess are tied for sixth (1-under).
Defending champion Christian Brand of Scott Depot, Hurricane's Jonathan Clark, Huntington's Cam Roam and Huntington's Pat Carter make up a four-way tie for eighth through two rounds.
Williams, a state prep champion at Bridgeport High who recently turned pro after a college career at Georgia Southern, teed off his round on No. 10 and birdied the first two holes before earning par on 12.
After eagling the par-5 13th hole, Williams made par on No. 14, bogeyed 15, made another par on the 16th hole and birdied 17. On 18, Williams made par yet again, which put him at 4-under for the round after nine holes.
Williams hit a snag on the front nine, including a double bogey on the fourth hole. He recovered with an eagle to close out his round.
"I just got off to a hot start," Williams said. "I kind of stumbled on my way in. An eagle on the last hole kind of made me feel a little bit better. It was a weird way to get to 3-under."
Bilby has been a model of consistency throughout the tournament. Just like in round one, Bilby tallied just two bogeys and five birdies. He's made par or better on 32 of the 36 holes he's played.
"Today was more of a grind," Bilby said. "The score was better, obviously. I just wanted to keep myself in it and keep it under par. I made a couple bogeys that I shouldn't have made. All in all, it ended up being a pretty good day."
Williams teed off at 8:50 a.m., while Bilby didn't tee off until 1:40 p.m. Williams was just finishing his round as Bilby took the course. Bilby was well aware of Williams' strong second round as he teed off.
"I looked at the leaderboards and I was watching it this morning," Bilby said. "I didn't know he eagled 9. I looked at it after the front nine. I don't really think about that. I just have to shoot the best score that I can."
Bilby, who is still an amateur in college, said hitting greens is key against a heavy hitter like Williams.
"I just hit as many greens as possible and haven't really missed a lot of greens," Bilby said. "It's not easy to get up and down around here. Hitting a lot of greens is key. Besides, the par-5, I didn't play those well today at all. I need to do that better tomorrow.
"[Williams] just hits it so far. He's so good. It's going to be a test tomorrow."
Berry Hills generally features a breeze as the course is situated on a hilltop, but Thursday's conditions were particularly windy and golfers had to account for swirling winds.
"It was blowing probably 20 or 25 [miles per hour] at times," Williams said. "It was kind of gusting too. It was swirling. You don't quite know where the wind was. It switched directions a couple of times today. It's tough out there."
"It was very windy on the front nine," Bilby said. "I played pretty good on my front. But it was tough early. The good thing is, it's not very exposed on the back nine. It doesn't get as windy as it does on the front."
Williams adjusted to account for the wind.
"You just have to be patient and take it for what it is," Williams said. "You know that everyone is playing the same golf course and everyone is getting the same type of break. It's not a 'woe is me' type of deal. Everyone is going to get a bad gust or get a good gust. It's just one of those things."
Evans, Duncan and Bradshaw are all within striking distance with one round to go. Evans put together a strong performance with seven birdies in the second round.
Evans, a George Washington High and Marshall alumnus, said he made a nice recovery after shooting a 70 on Wednesday.
"Today, I hit it a lot better than yesterday," Evans said. "I play here all the time. This is my home golf course. Even if I'm not hitting it great, I can somehow figure my way around this golf course. Yesterday, not a whole lot went my way, and today I had some things go my way.
"Conditions got pretty brutal. There were a lot of tricky pins, and the wind kicked up a lot. I had it going there for a while. Made a strong finish on 9."
Brand, a former pro and Capital High graduate, didn't have his best round as he shot a 71.
"A couple bad breaks really hurt me," Brand said. "A couple missed putts didn't go in. That's golf. It's really windy and that's going to be a tough challenge. The hole locations are a little bit tougher than yesterday."
Brand is no stranger to the West Virginia Open, and he's not worried about his ability to bounce back in the final round.
"I'm lucky enough to have already won this tournament a few times," Brand said. "I know how to do it, and I'll just lean on that. It was just a couple of bad breaks. I didn't have my best stuff today."
Williams said he has to stay patient in order to stave off the rest of the field in Friday's final round.
"It's still golf," Williams said. "Eighteen holes is a long time. Look at my round today. I went up and down. You just have to take it one shot at a time and see what happens at the end of the day."
Bilby uses techniques to keep him mentally locked in.
"I just have to keep it in play," he said, "and don't make big numbers and birdie every par-5 and see how the rest of the golf course goes."
The first tee time of Friday's final round is at 8 a.m.
Williams, Bilby and Evans are grouped together and tee off at 11:09 a.m.