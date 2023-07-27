Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

When Mason Williams posted a 3-under-par 67 in the second round of the 90th West Virginia Open Championship on Thursday at a breezy Berry Hills Country Club, Ryan Bilby knew he had work to do. 

Williams, a professional from Bridgeport, tallied two eagles in the second round, one of which came on his final hole as he posted a 3 on the par-5 ninth hole. He is now 5-under at 135 through two rounds. 

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.