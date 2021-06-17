Board members from the 27th annual West Virginia Senior Sports Classic held a press conference on Thursday at University of Charleston Stadium to announce details about this year’s events.
The events, which are for people 60 years of age and up, will be held in and around the Kanawha Valley on July 8, 9, 10, 17, 24 and 25.
Speakers at the press conference were WVSSC Board Director Jim Strawn, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, WVSSC Board President Harold Vealy and Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper.
Strawn, who is also participating in track and field this year, was jovial as he and other WVSSC participants and organizers sorely missed last year’s event due to COVID-19.
“We are back,” Strawn said to open the press conference. “After missing last year for obvious reasons, we are gathered here today at Laidley Field at UC Stadium to officially announce the 27th annual West Virginia Sports Classic is back.”
“We’re trying to build the senior games up again,” Vealy said. “I’m encouraging anyone in the state of West Virginia — we also invite people from out of state — to come here and participate. I’m encouraging people to get off the couch and start playing basketball, pickleball, track and field or whatever it may be.”
The board’s goal is to have at least 300 senior athletes in and around the Kanawha Valley participate in the games.
“Yes, this event didn’t occur last year because of COVID and it looks like we’re back now,” Carper said. “We [have] to still be careful. We still have to show respect to each other. We’re delighted to support the seniors. It is often said that a society is judged not only [by] how they treat their young but how they treat their elderly.”
Goodwin, who is eligible for, and will compete in, the senior games ended the press conference with thanks to those involved in this year’s event.
“We’re so thrilled to have the West Virginia Sports Classic here, not only in our city but in our entire county,” she said.
Goodwin, who is an avid golfer, will compete in the golf tournament and remarked on the importance of the games after a yearlong hiatus.
“Not being able to work out, not being able to go to your gym, not being able to participate in team sports was devastating,” she said. “Our parks are [now] packed. Everybody with full force and gusto is back outside.”
The event will include 13 individual and team sports: golf, swimming, pickleball, table tennis, racquetball, track and field, basketball, volleyball, bowling, 5K and 10K bike races and softball.
The golf tournament tees off at Little Creek Park, pickleball will be played at Charleston Tennis Club, bowling will be at Galaxy Lanes, table tennis will take place at the St. Albans Municipal Utility Building, bike races will be at Kanawha State Forest and racquetball will be at Shepherd University.
Volleyball and swimming will take place at the Tri-County YMCA. Tennis, men’s and women’s basketball will be at West Virginia State and softball will be at Shawnee Sports Complex.
This year’s WVSSC is a qualifying year. The top three participants in their respective sports qualify for the national senior games to be held in May of 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Athletes can register online at https://westvirginia.fusesport.com/registration/1479/ or in person. In-person registration for events other than golf and pickleball will be at Emmanuel Baptist Church on July 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. and on July 9 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Those who wish to register for golf must do so on July 8 at 8 a.m. at Little Creek Park, where the tournament will tee off at 9 a.m. that same day. Pickleball registration will be on July 9 starting at 8 a.m. at Charleston Tennis Club, where the event begins at 9 a.m. that same day.
Non-registered guests must pay a $10 admission fee.
The West Virginia Senior Sports Classic is a member of the National Senior Games Association. The NSGA spearheads the senior games movement. sanctioning and coordination efforts in 50 states. A community-based member of the United States Olympic Committee, the NSGA serves as one of the USOC’s official arms to the senior population.