West Virginia Senior Sports Classic to take place July 8-July 23 Staff report May 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Butch Pendell, who is a USA Pickleball District Ambassador, returns a volley during a West Virginia Senior Sports Classic pickleball match in 2021 at Charleston Tennis Club. KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Registration is open for the 28th annual West Virginia Senior Sports Classic, which will take place July 8 through July 23 in and around the Kanawha Valley.The games are for people aged 50 and up and participants can register at www.wvscc.com or call 304-205-1565.There are 12 sports included in the games: basketball, bowling, track and field, cycling, volleyball, road race, pickle ball, tennis, table tennis, racquetball, swimming and golf. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Racquetball Participant Sport Track And Field Ball Volleyball Cycling Bowling Trending Now Articles ArticlesDefeated Nicholas board members set to vote Monday on school rebuilding plansState plans to slash WV deaf, blind school space by 40% through demolition, repurposingRussian siege of Ukraine threatens business empire that includes WV mine operations with checkered mine safety pastCharleston offices, retail buildings, churches face crossroads Prep tennis, state tournament: Young Charleston Catholic team in good spot heading into Class AA-A finalsPrep tennis, state tournament: Jones, Cottrell brothers steal the show in Class AAAAerial tramways at Hawks Nest, Pipestem to be removed and replacedPrep baseball: Hurricane handles Ripley 14-4 to win sectional titleWVU basketball: Mountaineers sign Texas transfer Tre MitchellEarly odds not kind to WVU football, but how much does that matter?