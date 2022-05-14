Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Pickleball
Buy Now

Butch Pendell, who is a USA Pickleball District Ambassador, returns a volley during a West Virginia Senior Sports Classic pickleball match in 2021 at Charleston Tennis Club.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Registration is open for the 28th annual West Virginia Senior Sports Classic, which will take place July 8 through July 23 in and around the Kanawha Valley.

The games are for people aged 50 and up and participants can register at www.wvscc.com or call 304-205-1565.

There are 12 sports included in the games: basketball, bowling, track and field, cycling, volleyball, road race, pickle ball, tennis, table tennis, racquetball, swimming and golf.

Tags