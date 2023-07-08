Susan Glasby got the breakthrough win a year ago. Now, she bids to score a repeat in the 100th West Virginia Women’s Amateur scheduled Sunday through Tuesday at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville.
Glasby, 32, a resident of Chesapeake, Ohio, has gotten a few looks at the par-71 Edgewood layout recently and likes what she sees. The course is a bit more open than what see saw the past three Women’s Ams at rolling, tight Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.
“It’s a lot different from Berry Hills,” Glasby said Thursday before heading to Edgewood to play. “It’s right in front of you. I’m excited. You chase for a couple of years, you finally win and you enjoy it.”
Edgewood measures 5,168 yards and that is shorter than what Glasby is used to seeing. The longest of the four par-5s is No. 18 at 441 yards, and all are reachable in two. There are some drivable par-4s. None of the four par-3s measures more than 140 yards.
“There are a few holes that are drivable,” Glasby said. “Not too risky. A lot of others are short and use irons off the tee. So far, that’s been easier. Take some of the danger out. On the greens, stay below the hole.”
Glasby and the field were to get official practice rounds Saturday.
“It’s about management of my game,” Glasby said. “Not just hitting the ball and making your way around. Think and be able to hit the ball. It makes a difference.”
Glasby is a native of Australia and has been in the United States for 11 years. After a near 10-year break from the game, Glasby picked up the clubs again in 2019 and began competing. She played in her first Women’s Am that summer at Stonewall Jackson Resort and came in third. She shot 84 in round one.
Glasby put in the work on her game, much at Sugarwood Golf Club in Lavalette, and the progress showed despite a limited tournament schedule. She tied for second in the Women’s Am in 2020 and 2021 (both at Berry Hills). Kerri Parks won in 2020 by 15 shots and Cathleen Wong prevailed in 2021.
Then came 2022, when Glasby took a two-shot lead into the final round, started with a triple-bogey 7 on the first hole, and steadied to shoot 74 for 215 and win by three over Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane and Stormy Randazzo of Charles Town, a former player on the Marshall women’s golf team.
Glasby’s drive on the dogleg right first sailed left into the cemetery, and when she finished the hole, she encountered a three-shot swing and found herself in second.
“I was nervous,” Glasby said, reliving how her planned cut shot went through the fairway on the left. "I think I was 4-over after three. I steadied the ship the next four or five holes and played steady.”
She went on to be named West Virginia Women’s Amateur of the Year by the state association.
Glasby already has a tournament win in 2023. She won the Ohio Women’s Mid-Amateur held May 21-23 by seven shots despite not seeing the Zanesville Country Club course prior to her first round.
“No practice round. Saw the course for the first time when I teed off in the first round,” Glasby said.
On the down side, if Glasby wins the Women’s Am, the points she gets won’t be applied to the WAGR (women’s amateur association rankings) for one week. She hopes to be in the top 30 in Ohio when entries close July 19. That would make her exempt for the U.S. Women’s Mid-Am scheduled Sept. 9-14 in Elverson, Pennsylvania.
She got the exemption a year ago and needed a playoff to advance in the 36-hole qualifier, but lost her first-round match.
“My schedule’s been weird,” Glasby said. “Played less than last year. It’s pick and choose. Hopefully I can stay in that top 30.”
The Women’s Am entry total for the centennial event is around 40. Wong, from Parkersburg, Randazzo and Marra Johnson from Bridgeport, are entered, as are many of the current top juniors in the Mountain State such as Hawkins, Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana and Taylor Sargent of Milton. Cook won the West Virginia Junior Am last month at Guyan and Sargent came in second.
“I’m happy to see the good numbers,” Glasby said. “Cathleen and Stormy are back, and then we have some good juniors.”