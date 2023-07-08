Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Womens Amateur Golf
Susan Glasby putts on the 18th green, winning the 2022 Women's Amateur at Berry Hills.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Susan Glasby got the breakthrough win a year ago. Now, she bids to score a repeat in the 100th West Virginia Women’s Amateur scheduled Sunday through Tuesday at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville.

Glasby, 32, a resident of Chesapeake, Ohio, has gotten a few looks at the par-71 Edgewood layout recently and likes what she sees. The course is a bit more open than what see saw the past three Women’s Ams at rolling, tight Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.

